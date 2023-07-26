Ireland captain Katie McCabe unhappy with Canada time-wasting 

The Ireland captain was booked at the final whistle for complaining to the referee
Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe, right, and goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan after their side's defeat in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Republic of Ireland and Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 16:17
John Fallon

Katie McCabe revealed she was yellow-carded at the end of Ireland's World Cup defeat by Canada for complaining about time wasting. 

The Ireland captain was frustrated with Canada's efforts in stopping any Ireland momentum as they chased the equaliser that would have kept them in the competition. She was eventually booked after the final whistle by referee Laura Fortunato from Argentina.

"I just told the ref that she had no control of the game and that Canada were taking something out of her. We were getting ushered along in the first half, Courtney, myself on the sidelines, and the referee did absolutely nothing about it in the second half. 

"I would love to know how much time was wasted in the second half, but I don’t want to say too much about it because I will start to sound bitter.

"I just felt that I had to say something to her. I didn’t say anything bad, I didn’t swear at her, I just told her I felt that she had no control."

In the first half, with Ireland on top, Canada keeper Kailen Sheridan went down for a prolonged spell of treatment. While the referee quickly clamped down on any Irish attempts to slow down play, including when McCabe took time over a corner.

"Yeah, she was hurrying me up and I was standing there with no ball, what did she want me to do?

"And sure, they brought a stretcher on for cramp, it was mad. But can’t say too much because I will get fined."

