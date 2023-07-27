Higgins warns Derry charges of need for clinical edge 

RUAIDHRI Higgins has warned his Derry City players that they must be more clinical when entertaining Finnish representatives, KuPs Kuopio, in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League tonight (Thursday, 7.45).

Delighted to have defeated HB Torshavn from the Faroe Islands in the opening round, the Brandywell boss heaped praise on his players but made it clear that they must be more clinical when in front of goal.

Higgins agreed that KuPs would prove to be a much more experienced opponent but he was confident that Derry would put in a strong performance in front of another capacity home attendance.

"We really should have defeated Torshavn much earlier having enjoyed so much possession. The game should have been out of sight and should never have reached the final 20 minutes," noted Higgins.

"So if we are to progress into the next round, it's vital that we are not only more clinical but also more ruthless against KuPs," he added.

Having moved into the next round of the FAI Cup on Sunday, Higgins took comfort in the fact that Derry netted three goals without conceding against a defensive Athlone Town.

"It's the first time in nine years that we've managed to get through the first round in Europe and we believe that we should be competing in Europe every season.

"There's no doubt that we will be facing a more experienced opponent in KuPs, but our opening victory has seen us make a real connection with our supporters and long may that continue.

"We really enjoy playing in Europe, the players and supporters look forward to it and hopefully, we can produce a good performance in the home leg," added the Derry boss.

Meanwhile, KuPs head coach, Jani Honkavaara, who is serving his second spell with the club, has done his homework on Derry.

Having watched the 'Candystripes' opening game against Torshavn, Honkavaara suggests that KuPs will face "a physical and mental battle."

However, he also felt that his side will be considered "slight favourites" given their superior history in European competitions.

He said: "I believe Derry City will prove to be tough to overcome, especially in the first leg at home but I do not believe the game will not be decided over 90 minutes, it will be decided over 180 minutes.

"Honkavaara led his team to the Veikkausliiga League title in 2019 and he held the view that Derry City have yet to play against a team like his before.

"I believe teams in the Irish League are very direct but I also noted that Derry liked to maintain possession and they have some talented players.

"We've been fortunate that we did not have any league games since the first leg and that will help us, but Derry City will be given the respect they deserve," he concluded.