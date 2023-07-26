Player ratings: Captain McCabe carried the Irish fight 

Republic of Ireland

Courtney Brosnan

There was little she could have done about the own goal and was quick off the line in a forlorn attempt to deny Adriana Leon for Canada’s second. Produced a solid stop to deny Jordyn Huitema midway through the first half and made another at full stretch early in the second. 6

Aine O’Gorman

Late inclusion after Heather Payne pulled out with injury. Worked tirelessly but Canada found some joy down the Shamrock Rovers star’s inside channel and she was substituted just inside the hour mark. 5

Louise Quinn

Sporting a nasty black eye from the Australia game, the defender was undeterred when it came to getting stuck in but had fewer touches than any other starting player. 6

Niamh Fahey

Defended well and made a vital block to deny Huitema late on. At the other end sent a hopeful punt from long-range high and wide as Ireland started to chase an equaliser. 6

Megan Connolly

A touch of misfortune about her own goal - the conditions will have undoubtedly played a part as the ball skidded in from Canada’s left wing and her clearance was slightly mistimed. Too many errant passes. 5

Katie McCabe

A level above. An ingenious decision to curl the corner in but aside from that magical moment the captain was at the forefront of Ireland’s best attacking moves while defending resolutely. 8

Lucy Quinn

Justified her inclusion within four minutes by delivering a threatening cross in the lead-up to McCabe’s goal and sent another couple of decent balls in from the right only to be taken off at the break. 6

Ruesha Littlejohn

Another quiet performance in central midfield. Did not do anything massively wrong in 65 minutes before being replaced but could also have made a greater impact in possession. 5

Denise O’Sullivan

Typically busy and, aside from McCabe, was the most likely Ireland player to create something. But she would have hoped to have made a much bigger impact in the final third. 5

Sinead Farrelly

Impressive start to the game only to fade as the evening wore on. Made Canada keeper Kailen Sheridan work with a skimming shot from long range not long after McCabe’s goal and creative passing caused problems throughout the first half. 6

Kyra Carusa

Huge improvement on Australia's performance. Held the ball up well when required but also made regular inroads and caused Kadeisha Buchanan all sorts of trouble in the first half. Substituted after 65. 6

Substitutes

Abbie Larkin (Lucy Quinn, 46) lively down the right 5, Marissa Sheva (O’Gorman, 59) created one fine chance 5, Amber Barrett (Carusa, 65) had a single sight of goal 5, Izzy Atkinson (Farrelly, 65) worked hard for little reward 5, Lily Agg (Littlejohn, 65) long shot late on easily saved 5.

Unused: Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh, Heather Payne, Claire O'Riordan, Chloe Mustaki, Diane Caldwell, Ciara Grant.

Canada

Kailen Sheridan 5; Kadeisha Buchanan 4 (Shelina Zadorsky 46, 6), Jayde Riviere 5 (Allysha Chapman 90), Ashley Lawrence 5, Vanessa Gilles 5; Quinn 7, Julia Grosso 5 (Sophie Schmidt 46, 5), Jessie Fleming 5; Jordyn Huitema 6, Evelyne Viens 5 (Christine Sinclair 46, 6), Adriana Leon 6 (Cloe Lacasse 59, 5).

Canada player of the match - Quinn. The holding midfielder seemed to be the only one keeping calm when the Olympic champions were on the ropes during the first half and their metronomic passing set the tempo in the second period.