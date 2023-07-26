Team news: Lucy Quinn replaces Marissa Sheva for Ireland

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has made one change to the side which lost to Australia in the opening group game for Wednesday's clash with Canada
STARTING BERTH: Lucy Quinn of Republic of Ireland arrives before the World Cup match against Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 12:25
TJ Galvin

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has made one change to the side which lost to Australia in the opening group game for Wednesday's clash with Canada.

Lucy Quinn replaces Marissa Sheva on the left. Sheva gave away the penalty which resulted in the winning goal for Australia last time out.

Quinn was introduced midway through the second half against Australia and had an immediate impact along with Abbie Larkin.

It was thought Larkin was favourite to earn a starting berth but Pauw has decided to keep the 18-year-old in reserve again.

There were doubts over centre back Louise Quinn's fitness but she starts as does other injury-doubt Heather Payne at right wing back.

Canada make two changes from the side which drew with Nigeria last time out. 

Captain and record goalscorer Christine Sinclair drops to the bench with her place going to Evelyne Viens.

The other change sees Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming come back in after injury to captain the side in place of Deanne Rose.

