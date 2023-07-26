Spain and Japan reach last 16 of Women's World Cup

Jennifer Hermoso scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance to push Spain past Zambia 5-0 on Wednesday, a victory that locked both Spain and Japan into the Women’s World Cup knockout round.

Spain and Japan are the first teams to clinch berths in the tournament’s round of 16. They will play on Monday in Wellington to decide seeding.

Hermoso, Spain’s all-time leading scorer, deposited a one-time header off a perfect cross from Alexia Putellas in the 13th minute. She then gathered a rebound and scored on an empty net in the 70th minute. The goal was initially wiped away for offside, then eventually confirmed after a lengthy review. Teresa Abelleira launched a 58-mph strike from well outside the box in the ninth minute and beat Eunice Sakala to the top side of the net, her second goal with the Spain national team. Like Hermoso, Alba Redondo also scored twice, in the 69th and 85th minutes. Her first goal was an impressive run off of a long pass, while her second was on a rebound in front of an empty net. Spain’s attack benefitted from facing Zambia’s third-string goalkeeper. Sakala started Monday night after the starting goalie and her backup were injured and received a red card, respectively. The game was played before 20,983 fans in chilly Eden Park, the lowest attendance of the four games played so far in New Zealand’s largest city. Associated Press