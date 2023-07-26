Ireland all out of hiding places as Canucks and crunch time arrives

Against the Olympic champions, Ireland require the quantum leap like nothing before to regain their World Cup course.

Beating the nation ranked seventh in the world would capture status like never before. Avoiding defeat keeps them in the mix but defeat signals the end of Ireland’s adventure in Oz after just 180 minutes.

Their destiny is so evenly poised and interlinked with the recovery powers of Louise Quinn and Heather Payne. This week came confirmation of what we suspected in the embedded contract with the five-player defensive unit.

Payne and skipper Katie McCabe have within their remit the license to roam beyond the halfway line but occasions like Thursday’s slender defeat to the co-hosts Australia suppress creativity.

Canada, wounded by Friday’s scoreless draw against unfancied Nigeria, won’t show any mercy to Ireland in their quest to back up the tag of Gold medalists with a journey deep into the tournament. Their rivalry with neighbours and three-in-a-row chasing title holders USA forms part of their motivation.

The loss of Quinn, should the centurion be deemed too much of a risk following a swollen, bruised foot in the Matildas encounter, would represent a huge loss. Her defensive skills were evident in producing a series of blocks while the attacking threat brought about by her aerial ability was on show when she rose highest to connect with McCabe’s inviting late cross, only to nod wide.

Her preparations since have been gradual and low-key. Despite the FAI emphasising the protective boot was merely precautionary, the combination of her limited involvement in Monday’s training and her slowness to become fully involved in the pre-match press conference put into doubt her fitness.

"The injury is not straightforward," the Ireland boss said. "It’s really reliant on how she reacts to this final training session. We are all waiting. I'm not hiding anything - I'm always open.”

That declaration was tested when the training session that followed not alone showed Quinn on the margins but Heather Payne’s right groin heavily strapped. There has been no indication of the right-wing back struggling with any injury.

Diane Caldwell or Claire O’Riordan would be the pair of favourites to fill the big boots of Quinn while all along Aine O’Gorman had been considered the deputy for Payne once Jamie Finn was mercilessly cut from the squad.

The other alternative for that berth is Marissa Sheva. Her spot as one of the Number 10s supporting Kyra Carusa was already in jeopardy, regardless of conceding the penalty for Australia’s winner, but she could be redeployed into defensive mode for this one.

MAKING MEMORIES: Players, from left, Kyra Carusa, Abbie Larkin and Izzy Atkinson during a Republic of Ireland stadium familiarisation at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia, ahead of their second Group B match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, against Canada. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Abbie Larkin has been tipped for a start. The livewire performed admirably, on the occasion of her becoming Ireland’s youngest-ever World Cup participant off the bench on opening night, well enough for her to be in the equation in Perth and the necessity for goals compels the argument.

What is without question is Ireland’s need for effectiveness in the final third. Canada, too, have suffered from a paucity of goals in 2023 but they can’t rely on a coupe of goalless draws to grab one of the two qualifying spots into the last-16 – likely against England in Brisbane.

“Our issue is getting to the goals of the opponent,” admitted Pauw. “That is the highest pressure and the next step that we need to be concerned about, not so much if the players are lifting themselves because we all know that we were this close to a fantastic start to this tournament against Australia and they belong at this tournament.

“We spoke with her about the one chance that you have. Don’t wait for others. Kyra is a goalscorer so have the guts to do it. We spoke to her about the fact that if you hesitate in the final third it is over at this level. At a lower level, you can choose a second option. But at this level, if you hesitate it is over.”

The Maple Leaf intend to show their edges. As much as their English manager Canada manager Bev Priestman tried to kill Ireland with kindness, she couldn’t help but be patronising of their limitations.

Once the ball is sprayed wide and slick, Canada will prevail, summarised her musings. That’s something they were unable to do in the stalemate against Nigeria.

“What we saw from Ireland against Australia was everything we’ve scouted coming into the tournament,” said the Canucks boss.

“Whenever they’ve played, we’ve seen that from them - that shape, that resilience that, doing whatever it takes not-to-concede mindset. They’re a team full of heart, spirit and passion. So when you compare that to Canada and what we’re known for, it’s going to make for a great game.

“I think from my perspective we have to match it and hope that our quality shines through. But first and foremost, match that passion and hard work.

“A horrible team to play against and that’s what we pride ourselves on, so we one million per cent have to match that first.

“And Ireland know that about Canada too. It’s probably a two-way street.

“Ultimately, we must stay with the process and what we think it will take to beat this Irish team. And stay clear-headed because there are parts of the Irish team where if you’re not careful you can be drawn into that and it can take you down a route that can take you off-task.

“We’ve got the experience in the team to correct that and bring out our quality when it matters.”