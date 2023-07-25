Ruairí Keating will return to Cork City 'when the time is right' says Liam Buckley

Ruairí Keating will return to football when he feels the time is right according to Cork City’s Sporting Director Liam Buckley.

The talented striker missed Saturday’s FAI Cup first round victory over Treaty United following the tragic death of his father Ciaran the week previous.

That Munster Derby was originally set for Friday but it was postponed as the squad and club’s officials attended the funeral in Mayo on Thursday, although Buckley had hoped the cup tie would’ve been pushed back by at least a week.

Keating, whose mother Ann Marie remains in hospital with the injuries she sustained in the crash, is not currently training with City and while Buckley remains in contact with his top goal-scorer, he insists the forward will not be pressured into returning.

“He’s not in training,” confirmed Buckley.

“In fairness we have left him where he is at this moment in time. In relation to coming back, I’m sure it will be sooner rather than later.

“It has been a very difficult week for him and his family. His mother in hospital and there is still a lot going on there so the bigger picture is him.

“We will just wait and see how he is next week and we will go from there. It was an emotional week for everybody and I was delighted to see everybody up there for Ruairi and his family.

Cork City players stand for a minute's silence for Ciarán Keating, father of Cork City player Ruairi Keating. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

“It was a very difficult situation. I spoke with Ruairi again yesterday (Monday) and we will be delighted to get him back in when the timing is right.

“We’ll see how that goes going forward. I’ve no doubt that had an impact on everybody the few days that we were up there because a lot of the lads know him quite well.

“It was distressing to put it mildly. We were hoping the match would’ve been called off to be honest with you, I would’ve been anyway and put off for a week or so to let things calm down a wee bit.

“But look it wasn’t so we got on with it and that’s it done. Fine that we won the match but it was second fiddle in relation to where we were all at as people.”