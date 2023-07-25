Cork City confirm the signing of Jaze Kabia

Cork City have announced the signing of Jaze Kabia on a free transfer.

Kabia, who previously has spells in Scotland with Livingston, Falkirk, Greenock Morton and Queen of the South as well as stints in the League of Ireland with City's rivals Cobh Ramblers and Shelbourne, had been training with the club in recent weeks as he looked to earn a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old's father Jason previously represented City and speaking to the club's official website, Jaze admitted he is looking to make an immediate impact with the Rebel Army.

“It’s great to get it over the line, and it’s good to be home also," said Kabia.

"I’m looking forward to getting going. I’d know a few of the boys already, and they’ve been great. They’ve helped me settle in, and get to know the rest of the squad.

"I’ve watched what Liam and the rest of the staff have been doing on the training pitch for the last couple of weeks, and I know that everyone’s good enough. We have the quality and we have the players, so we’ll put it right no doubt.”

City’s Sporting Director, Liam Buckley, added: “We are delighted to have Jaze on board for the rest of the season. He has come in to training and done well, so we are pleased to get the deal done.

"He is a forward player and will give us options in an attacking sense. He’s also a Cork lad and is really keen to play for the club, so we are looking forward to working with him.”