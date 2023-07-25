Switzerland frustrate Norway in World Cup stalemate after Hegerberg injury

Switzerland had goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann to thank for securing a valuable 0-0 draw against Norway, who recovered from a shaky start after Ada Hegerberg’s withdrawal but could not find a breakthrough in the Women’s World Cup Group A match.

The Norway coach, Hege Riise, made changes in an attempt to revive the team’s fortunes after the former champions suffered a shock opening defeat by New Zealand. Caroline Graham Hansen, Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Julie Blakstad were dropped and replaced by Emilie Haavi, Amalie Eikeland and Vilde Bøe Risa.

They were dealt a huge blow seconds before kick-off, however, when the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg, who has 42 international goals, sustained a groin injury in the pre-match warm-up and was replaced by Sophie Román Haug.

“It did not feel normal,” Hegerberg said after the match. “I did not want to take the chance. I wish I could have contributed. But I see the girls are working hard. We lack the last bit to get the goals we need. We need to gather ourselves again.”

Switzerland had the upper hand in the opening stages, but a shaken Norway side soon regained their composure and had the best chance of the half through Haug, whose storming header was saved by Thalmann in the 25th minute.

Thalmann denied Haug again after the restart by palming away the forward’s powerful drive, before the Swiss midfielder Ramona Bachmann swept her effort just wide.

Riise brought on Graham Hansen, who earned her 100th cap, on the hour mark and the midfielder nearly broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining. Howevr, Thalmann made an excellent double save, denying both Graham Hansen and Frida Maanum.

“Of course we’re happy that we won a point,” said the Switzerland coach Inka Grings. “We played against a top opponent who are a bit above us in the ranking. And that shows that we can achieve something when we’re disciplined.”

Switzerland, who beat the Philippines 2-0 in their Group A opener, sit top of the table with four points. They need a point from their final group game against co-hosts New Zealand to progress to the knockout stages. Norway, who are bottom with one point, have now gone four matches without scoring at a major tournament and will need a win against the Philippines to keep their hopes alive.