Bending it like Beckham is still Megan Connolly's focus

If Ireland are to rediscover their knack for a goal, the set-pieces of Megan Connolly will likely be at the source.

Her free-kick speciality against Finland – scoring away and setting up Lily Agg at home – was critical to a six-point haul over the second seeds that ultimately earned that momentous playoff in Scotland.

Late on against Australia on Thursday, with Ireland chasing an equaliser, a free awarded on Lucy Quinn in her favourite spot of the pitch illuminated the Cork native’s eyes.

Up she stepped to curl the ball high but a kangaroo-like leap from an Aussie deflected it marginally over the crossbar.

That won’t deter Connolly from grabbing the ball if a similar opportunity arises at Perth Glory’s Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday against Canada. She had a famous icon to mimic while growing up in Turner’s Cross.

“David Beckham would have been a big one,” said Connolly. “His technique and how he manipulated the ball on set-piece free-kicks was massive. I try to do that but in my own way. Technique on the ball is a big thing.”

She modelled herself on one Manchester United No.7 over another.

“I probably tried the Cristiano Ronaldo version once or twice but it just didn't happen. I’ll just stick to what works for me," she added. “That free on Thursday was one I’d thought about beforehand. I visualise that I might get a chance to have a free kick on the edge of the box. And that is your moment to try put it in.

“And as I said, it's something that we always talk about with the Irish team is the set pieces and the quality of the delivery. So, for me, it's about taking the time and knowing that this could be a potential goal because of the quality that we have in the box. And obviously we just need to get deliveries right.”

Ireland being so heavily dependent on her doesn’t place Connolly into apologetic mode. Free-flowing open-plan goals are all good and well but carry the same value as a corner or free-kick. Her priority is ensuring Ireland maximise the opportunities that present themselves.

“I’ve practiced free kicks for years,” revealed the player who is on the lookout for a club after her three-year spell at Brighton and Hove Albion was ended by new manager Melissa Phillips. “I probably do about 100 frees and about three or four would go in. But that's the thing, it's just practice and more practice; knowing that if there is that moment in the game, that this could be the one that goes in.

“Obviously the Finland one was great and it would have been lovely to have one the other night but the main thing is getting them on target.”

She added: “Every team has their strengths and weaknesses. Each can be exploited in a certain way. That’s what we’re looking at in terms of Canada.

“We just need to focus on ourselves; see what we can take from the Australia game in the attacking front and join them with our threat from set-pieces.”

Any chance of Connolly being reinstated to her traditional midfield berth vanished once Louise Quinn entered doubtful territory with her unspecified foot injury. As ever, the ex-Corinthians product will oblige whatever job she’s tasked with – this time against the Olympic champions.

“You can’t be picky once selected for your country,” she noted. “The last 20 minutes against Australia was a real push from us and I think we can start a lot more brave against Canada. We want to go as far as possible in this tournament.”