Former Sheffield Wednesday and Forest player Chris Bart-Williams dies aged 49

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Bart-Williams has died at the age of 49, the clubs have announced.

Wednesday said the ex-England Under-21 international died in the US, where he had been working as a coach and mentor.

The news came on the same day as the death of both clubs’ former striker Trevor Francis, who died aged 69.

“Bart-Williams’ untimely passing mirrors that of his manager at Hillsborough Trevor Francis, who also died on this, one of the darkest days in our long history,” a statement from Wednesday said.

Chris Bart-Williams in UEFA Cup action for Nottingham Forest against Bayern Munich (Rui Vieira/PA).

“Our thoughts are with Chris’ and Trevor’s families and friends at this devastating time.”

Sierra Leone-born Bart-Williams, who began his career as a trainee at Leyton Orient, made more than 150 appearances for Wednesday, for whom he played in the Premier League as a teenager, before earning a £2.5million move to Forest in July 1995.

He played 248 games for Forest and later had spells with Charlton and Ipswich before moving into coaching in the United States following his retirement as a player, initially working in women’s college football.

Describing himself on his social media accounts as “coach, college recruiter, former footballer”, Bart-Williams was owner and chief executive officer of US College Soccer recruiting agency CBW Soccer Elite, working with college-bound players.

His LinkedIn profile reads: “As a retired athlete with 35 years of international playing and coaching experience, I’m passionate about developing young adults into highly successful soccer players.

Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Chris Bart-Williams. Our thoughts go out to Chris’ family and friends at this truly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/aR5p9tmtCL — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 25, 2023

“My goal is to empower kids to have the confidence and technical ability to excel in soccer while learning valuable lessons in responsibility and teamwork that will prepare them for a lifetime of success. Everything I do is designed to maximize athletes’ unique potential and propel them to their personal best in soccer and in life.”

In February last year, Florida-based Dade County announced Bart-Williams had been appointed as its head coach to oversee all its football programmes.

News of his death was greeted with shock by former team-mate Mark Crossley.

The goalkeeper, who played with Bart-Williams at Forest, said on social media: “Devastating and I’m so upset to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team mate Chris Bart Williams, both so young, it is so sad , RIP Trevor and Chris.”

Ipswich also offered their condolences, posting: “The club is saddened to learn of the passing of former player Chris Bart-Williams. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”