Áine O'Gorman staying patient as she awaits her chance

Áine O'Gorman is no Frank Stapleton when it comes to Ireland swansongs.

Jack Charlton famously brought Stapo along to the 1990 World Cup for an unofficial lap of honour. The striker didn’t make the substitutes’ bench, never mind the pitch, on that Italian job.

O'Gorman played a major part in steering Ireland to a first-ever tournament, starting the campaign in defence against Sweden and ending it in a forward role for the play-off in Scotland.

She’s only made a few cameos this year and it appears her best hope of exposure on the field is as a deputy for right wingback Heather Payne.

Part of O’Gorman’s motivation in coming out of retirement at the start of Vera Pauw’s reign in 2019 was ending their qualification hoodoo.

“I think no one should be happy just to be here,” the 34-year-old said of being an active participant.

“Everyone should be chomping at the bit to play. That competitiveness in the squad is what gets the best out of everyone.

“I always believed that first we were going to qualify for a European Championships and then a World Cup.

“How the last Euro campaign ended probably gave us more drive and determination to be successful.

“When this campaign kicked off, that’s when the belief came. To be here is still kind of surreal. You just have to pinch yourself at moments. I think now that we’re here and it’s great to be here, we want to do well and get results.”

O’Gorman, who plays in attack for the Shamrock Rovers side she joined this year, will be primed for action.

She said: “I can be quite versatile across a number of positions, but I would see myself at right-wingback at the moment. That’s where I’ve played in the training matches.

“Heather has done really well in that position and is really good at getting forward. She was defensively really strong against Australia.

“As for playing a more attacking role like I did against Scotland, you could see the two girls coming on and doing well in those positions.

“I can play on the left too, so I think it’s just a case of being patient and biding my time. I’ll keep working away and be ready when I’m needed.

“I’m always ready to go.”