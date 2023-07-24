Football's first million-pound player Trevor Francis dies at 69

The England international helped Nottingham Forest to the European Cup.
GLORY DAYS: Winning goalscorer Trevor Francis  and goalkeeper Peter Shilton parade the trophy after the 1979 European Cup Final between Nottingham Forest and Malmo at the Olympic Stadium in Munich. Picture: Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images

Football's first £1million player Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69. 

The England international helped Nottingham Forest to the European Cup in 1979 after Brian Clough broke the bank for him.

Francis played in Italy with Sampdoria and Atalanta and later managed Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham. 

Birmingham City Former Players Association said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that Blues greatest ever player Trevor Francis passed away in Spain this morning at the age of 69. Trevor a striker played 329 games scoring 133 goals. He also managed the club 1996-2001 reaching the League Cup Final and numerous championship playoffs.

"For those of us who had the pleasure of seeing him play we know we will never see the like again. A truly sad day for everyone connected with Blues. The shock has not sunk in yet. Thoughts with his family and friends at this saddest of times RIP Legend."

Former Sheffield Wednesday, Forest and England teammate Viv Anderson wrote: "Just heard the unbelievable news regarding Trevor Francis, he was such a wonderful person and fabulous teammate he will be sadly missed, my condolences go to his family and friends RIP."

