Al Hilal aim to lure Kylian Mbappe to Saudi Arabia with world-record €300m bid

Mbappe’s future in Paris is in serious doubt after the 24-year-old was left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Japan.
Saudi club Al Hilal have submitted a world record bid for Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe (Tim Goode/PA)

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 11:50
Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have submitted a world record €300m bid for Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, the PA news agency understands.

PA understands Al Hilal have submitted a bid in writing for Mbappe, who is out of contract next summer, and have permission from PSG to speak to the player.

Sources close to the French club say there has also been interest in the player from other clubs in recent days, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

The current world record transfer fee was paid by PSG, when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for a deal reported at the time as £200m in 2017.

Transfer speculation has surrounded Mbappe since it became clear he would not activate a one-year extension in his contract with PSG which would have tied him to the club until 2025.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe starred for runners-up France at last year’s World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

While he has gone on record about his intention to stay at PSG, the club would risk losing him for nothing next summer if no new deal is signed.

PSG are understood to be certain that Mbappe has agreed a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer, with Parisian sources saying he would benefit from a €160m signing-on fee if he moved to the Spanish capital for nothing.

A sale this summer would enable PSG to secure a return on their investment in Mbappe, who they signed for 180m euros from Monaco and retained last summer on a lucrative new contract amid earlier interest from Real.

