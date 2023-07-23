Dundalk identify supporter that allegedly racially abused Shamrock Rovers player

Dundalk have confirmed that they have identified the supporter that allegedly racially abused a Shamrock Rovers player in their aftermath of their FAI Cup clash on Sunday.

The Lilywhites defeated Rovers 1-0 at Oriel Park in the opening round of the national competition, despite finishing the cup tie with ten men, thanks to Hayden Muller's first half strike.

It was at some point after the full-time whistle had been blown that the alleged racist comment was made from the Dundalk fans in the direction of a Hoops player.

And in a statement released on Sunday night, the Louth club confirmed they have identified the culprit but they are appealing for further witnesses to come forward as they investigation continues.

"Dundalk FC has been made aware of an incident that took place following our Sports Direct FAI Cup match with Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Sunday when a racist comment was allegedly directed towards an opposition player.

"We have made contact with Shamrock Rovers and are currently investigating the incident. We would like to thank the Dundalk supporters who contacted the club quickly to report it. We have identified the individual involved and would encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"Dundalk FC has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism. Racist or discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable and has no place in our game or wider society. These people are not simply not welcome at Oriel Park.

"There will be no further comment at this time.