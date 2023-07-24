Brazil's Marta on brink of World Cup record

Marta’s sixth World Cup will be her last, but she has a chance to make history as the first player — male or female — to score in six tournaments
LEGEND: Brazil's midfielder Marta (L) shoots the ball next against Zambia's defender Martha Tembo during the 2020 Olympic Games. Pic: Ayaka Naito/AFP via Getty Images

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 07:25
Jenna Fryer

Brazil start the Women’s World Cup trying to remain undefeated in opening matches, and then take superstar Marta deep into her sixth and final tournament.

It shouldn’t be difficult to move to 9-0 in opening matches for the Selecao, who start Group F against tournament newcomers Panama in Adelaide.

Marta’s sixth World Cup will be her last, but she has a chance to make history as the first player — male or female — to score in six tournaments. She’s already the all-time leading scorer in the Women’s World Cup with 17 goals.

But more important to Marta is winning the World Cup, something the women’s national team has never done. Brazil lost in the 2007 final to Germany, made it to the quarter-finals in 2011, but were eliminated in the round of 16 in the next two tournaments.

Marta was in tears after the 2019 loss to France and pleaded with the next generation of Brazilian football players to take their country to the next level.

“It’s about wanting more,” Marta said four years ago after Brazil’s elimination. “It’s training more. It’s taking care of yourself more. It’s about being ready to play 90 plus 30 minutes. This is what I ask of the girls.” 

The national team have seemingly answered her call under coach Pia Sundhage, who has made Brazil more balanced, which was shown at the Women’s Finalissma in April, when the South American champions lost in a penalty shootout to European champion England.

Marta has experience around her in Debinha and Rafaelle, but it is 23-year-old Kerolin who is poised to become Brazil’s breakout star. 

“We have taken big steps in these four years,” Sundhage said. “We’ve brought in new players and I think we are in a good place. We have got a chance.” 

Associated Press

