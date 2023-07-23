Late goals flatter Derry against stubborn Athlone

FAI Cup: Derry City 3 Athlone Town 0

FAI Cup holders Derry City laboured to victory over First Division Athlone Town at the Brandywell, the Foyleside club having led 1-0 for 93 minutes before they netted two late, late strikes during added time.

Opting for a 4-5-1 formation, Athlone did well to keep the scoreline respectable until tired legs kicked in with Derry's muted attendance of 2,000 finally raising their voices.

Ruaidhrí Higgins made seven changes from the team which progressed to the second qualifying round in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, with reserve keeper Tadgh Ryan making his debut, Brian Maher being rested.

Derry more or less owned the ball during the opening half with Athlone happy to sit on the defensive stretching five players across the midfield.

And as the home side continued to press they moved into the driving seat in the 23rd minute having been awarded a penalty.

The lively Brandon Kavanagh was clearly tumbled by Athlone centre-back, Noah Van Geenan and referee Oliver Moran had no hesitation when pointing to the spot.

Up stepped Will Patching who confidently stroked the spot-kick home giving keeper Enda Minogue no chance.

A few minutes later Minogue did well to parry a Brandon Kavanagh shot from 16 yards, to keep his side in the game.

Despite remaining on the back foot, Athlone went close to equalising in the 37th minute.

Top scorer, Frantz Pierrot, took advantage of Derry's failure to clear the danger but the Haiti national blasted the ball high over the crossbar from 12 yards when he should have done better.

Derry's Jordan McEneff was sent clear thanks to a superb Brandon Kavanagh through ball but Minogue did well to close down the midfielder and get a block on the ball.

Pierrot threatened again after the break but as was the case in the opening half he failed to hit the target.

Obviously not happy at what he had been watching, Higgins opted for a quadruple substitution in the 57th minute with regulars Michael Duffy, Patrick McEleney, Paul McMullan and Cameron Dummigan all entering the fray.

It saw the home side up the tempo, Athlone constantly pinned deep in their own half of the park.

Duffy cruised into the box in the 68th minute and his teasing cut-back was intercepted by Van Geenan with Derry's Danny Mullen waiting to pounce.

Man of the match Brandon Kavanagh eventually netted Derry's second in the 93rd minute, just one minute before Michael Duffy headed Patrick McEleney's superb delivery home at the death.

DERRY CITY: Ryan; Boyce, S. McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Patching (Duffy, 57), Diallo (Dummigan, 57), McEneff (McMullan, 57); Mullen (McGonigle, 82), C. Kavanagh (P. McEleney, 57), B. Kavanagh.

ATHLONE TOWN: Minogue; Campion-Hinds, Abdikadir (Gavin, 80), Van Geenen, Peprah (Baker, 80); McKenna, Connolly, Leal (J. Kavanagh, 67), Hickey, Lamtoukou (Dolia, 84); Pierrot.

Referee: O. Moran