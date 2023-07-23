Galway United become first team to win All-Island Cup

Avenir Sports All-Island Cup final

Cliftonville 0 Galway United 1

Gemma McGuinness wrote her name into Galway United’s history books as her first half goal against Cliftonville in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup final decided the game and won the club their first ever trophy.

Not even six months into their debut season in the Women’s Premier Division, the team managed by Phil Trill were victorious at the Showgrounds in Sligo.

The result was a just reward for a clinical performance by Galway United, and Gemma McGuinness got the goal after pestering the Cliftonville backline.

The Reds went into the game looking to kick-start a potential quadruple, a haul that would have included an all-island title.

Instead, Galway won on a day that started with a mix up in the Cliftonville backline and Gemma McGuinness almost scored, but the referee gave a free-out.

When Aoibheann Costello went long, Rachael Norney came off her line to stop Lynsey McKey from getting the ball. Her clearance went to Gemma McGuinness and she lobbed the goalkeeper, and made it 1-0 in the 12th minute.

The Reds did create chances, they were just repeatedly denied by an organised Galway United defence. When they did break through, Jessica Berlin was there to calmly deal with everything that they tried inside the area.

Therese Kinnevey was a rock defensively for Galway. She was inch perfect with her tackling and this allowed her side to keep Cliftonville out while giving nothing away.

It ended as a comfortable win for Galway against the reigning Women’s Premiership champions.

Cliftonville: Rachael Norney; Kelsie Burrows, Hannah Doherty, Fionnula Morgan, Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Kirsty McGuinness 60), Danielle Maxwell, Louise McDaniel (Katie Markey 87), Caitlin McGuinness, Victoria Carleton, Marissa Callaghan, Orleigha McGuinness (Yasmin White 69).

Galway United: Jessica Berlin; Aoibheann Costello; Isabella Beletic, Jamie Erickson, Jenna Slattery, Kate Thompson, Lynsey Mickey (Jodie Griffin 79), Gemma McGuinness (Nicole McNamara 87), Therese Kinnevey, Eve Dossen, Aislinn Meany (Rola Olusola 74).

Referee: Robert Dowling