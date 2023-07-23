Sweden steal win over South Africa in World Cup opener

The result left the third-ranked Swedes top of their group, before Italy and Argentina play their opener in Auckland on Monday.
Sweden steal win over South Africa in World Cup opener

LATE WINNER:  Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden celebrates after scoring her team's second goal. Pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 09:36
Reuters

Amanda Ilestedt's 90th minute winner gave Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in their Women's World Cup Group G match on Sunday after a fortuitous equaliser from Fridolina Rolfo had cancelled out Hildah Magaia's opener.

Under pouring rain in the New Zealand capital, the lanky Ilestedt jumped highest and squeezed the ball home to save her team's blushes after they were left frustrated by the African champions for much of the opening hour of the game.

The result left the third-ranked Swedes top of their group, before Italy and Argentina play their opener in Auckland on Monday.

"South Africa made it hard for us, but I think we grew into the game and got better and better. In the second half we played better, but a victory in the opening game is what counts," Ilestedt said.

South Africa, ranked 54th, were looking for their first ever World Cup win on their second appearance at the tournament, having exited in the group stage in 2019 without picking up a point.

They kept their more fancied opponents at bay in the first half, as a frustrated Sweden side controlled possession but could not find the finishing touch, and threatened on the counter.

Captain Refiloe Jane's brilliant long-range attempt floated over the crossbar, while Sweden struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Filippa Angeldal drawing the only save from the goalkeeper in the first half with a tame effort.

Zecira Musovic had parried away Thembi Kgatlana's shot but Magaia got to the rebound before Sweden defender Jonna Andersson and bundled the ball over the line two minutes after the break, scoring South Africa's second ever World Cup goal.

But Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's cross skewed off defender Lebohang Ramalepe and bounced into the net off Rolfo to hand the Swedes a lifeline in the 66th minute.

Peter Gerhardsson's side pushed for a winner but they were denied by South Africa's resolute defending, until Ilestedt met Kosovare Asllani's corner with a strong header.

"We're so used to being in such situations where things don't work, (and thinking about) what are we going to do," Gerhardsson said.

"It's no coincidence that we decided the match on a set piece, it's no coincidence because that's what we practice a lot."

Sweden will take on Italy in Wellington on Saturday after South Africa face Argentina in Dunedin on Friday. South Africa coach Desiree Ellis said there were plenty of positives to take from their opener.

"We knew that they were going to be a challenge at set pieces and I thought we handled that really well," Ellis said. "Even though it was a loss, we're very proud of the way we played.

"We have the speed and skill up front, we have the skill in midfield and defensively we were really good. That is a big plus for us."

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Abbie Larkin 22/7/2023 'I hadn't a clue who Gary was' - Abbie Larkin on breaking Kelly's World Cup record
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Celtic - UEFA Europa League - Group G - BayArena Aston Villa sign France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen
Waterford v Bray Wanderers - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Waterford ease past St Michael's into second round of FAI Cup
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>Republic of Ireland's Louise Quinn at Brisbane Airport, Australia, ahead of the team's chartered flight to Perth for their FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 group match against Canada, on Wednesday. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

A shiner and a protective boot, but Ireland confident about Louise Quinn's fitness for Canada

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

IE Podcast Logo

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd