'There were bigger things than football this week' - Barry Coffey

FAI Cup first round

Treaty United 0 Cork City 2 (Honohan 54, Owolabi 76)

It was the Cork City striker absent from Market’s Field on Saturday who was at the centre of everyone’s thoughts.

The minute’s silence before this FAI Cup tie for Ruairí Keating’s father Ciarán, who died tragically last weekend, was immaculately observed and 90 minutes later, after progress to the second-round draw was confirmed, he was again at the forefront of his teammates’ minds.

“There were bigger things than football this week,” said Barry Coffey after assisting both goals.

“Keats is a superstar for us and his family so it was important for us. As a team, it was tough but we were all in it and that’s what we will be for the Keating family going forward.

“Hopefully this gives them a little bit of a boost, especially Keats, to see that we are winning and we always have him in our mind.”

City took the Munster derby honours from Treaty United with second-half goals from Josh Honohan and Tunde Owolabi in a game delayed from Friday night on compassionate grounds.

“It was a very emotional week for everybody,” said City sporting director and interim manager Liam Buckley.

“I’m delighted we have got a result out of it bearing in mind what happened through the week. Especially with Ruairí. I’m sure he’s looking on and we’re all wishing him and his family well.”

Down a striker, City lined out with a pair of no.10s behind Owolabi for the first time this season, with Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh beside Coffey.

“I terribly enjoyed it,” said Coffey. “We both like that position, playing in those half-spaces and playing off the striker, and I think that’s where both of our best strengths come from.

“Needs must sometimes, you have to play a different position and do your best for the team, but that’s ultimately where I’d see my biggest strength and it’s definitely nice to get back there and feel comfortable.”

There was a first start for new signing Rokas Stanulevičius alongside Kevin Čustović in the double pivot and although both were withdrawn with some muscle tightness, it was deemed precautionary.

New goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks is “potentially another couple of weeks” away as his metatarsal injury requires further assessment, while Cian Murphy is nearing a return to fitness from a muscle strain.

Buckley added that offers had been made to a few more players in what has been a difficult summer transfer window.

He noted the availability of players in the 18-to-22 age bracket in England currently assessing their next move.

“We’re beavering away behind the scenes to strengthen up the squad. We will definitely look to get another one or two in, that’s for sure.

“It’s just trying to get the right people in. We need to make sure we get one or two that can go straight into the team.”

Buckley’s verdict on a first win in six games was “better but still not where I want it”.

It was a first half of near misses. Josh Honohan and William Armshaw, inches away from a goal-of-the-season contender, struck the woodwork at either end. A Jimmy Corcoran wonder-save spared Cian Coleman a spectacular own goal, while Coffey was denied by Mark Walsh’s goal-line block.

The second half was more controlled by City, with Honohan’s header and Owolabi’s instinctive finish arriving before Treaty centre-back Darren Nwankwo was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

“There’s improvement in the group, now we just need to find it quickly,” said Buckley.

“Individually, we’ve got a lot of really good players. Collectively is where we can get better.”

TREATY UNITED: C Winn; B O’Riordan, M Walsh, D Nwankwo, M Ludden; J Tallon (C Conroy 59), L Devitt; W Armshaw (C Kelly 59), S Christopher, D George (F Doherty 80); E Curran (S Kirkland 80).

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, C Coleman, A Gilchrist (J O’Donovan 82); C Bargary, K Čustović (O Crowe 90), R Stanulevičius (A Bolger 68), C Drinan; J O’Brien-Whitmarsh, B Coffey (D Krezic 82); T Owolabi.

Referee: D Mac Graith.