Ireland confident Louise Quinn will be fit for Canada clash

The centre-back had an icepack strapped to her left foot after Thursday’s opening 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Australia, raising fears about her readiness amid the swift turnaround.
Ireland confident Louise Quinn will be fit for Canada clash

PRECAUTION: Ireland are highly confident that Louise Quinn will be fit for their second World Cup fixture on Wednesday against Canada despite sporting a protective boot on Sunday’s flight to Perth. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 09:20
John Fallon, Brisbane

Ireland are highly confident that Louise Quinn will be fit for their second World Cup fixture on Wednesday against Canada despite sporting a protective boot on Sunday’s flight to Perth.

The centre-back had an icepack strapped to her left foot after Thursday’s opening 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Australia, raising fears about her readiness amid the swift turnaround.

Although the FAI reported no injury concerns on Saturday, they flagged this knock to Quinn during the next update.

The centurion is a vital cog in Vera Pauw’s structure, resolute in defence by producing a series of blocks against the Matildas before getting hurtled up front as Ireland’s Plan B.

She was a yard away from hitting the target in stoppage time from a Katie McCabe cross.

“We still believe we can get out of this group,” the Blessington woman beamed afterwards.

Ireland’s delegation took the five-and-a-half-hour flight from their Brisbane base to the west coast of Australia, entering territory with a two-hour time difference.

There they will meet Canada at the Rectangular Stadium, a less salubrious setting than the 75,00-seater Sydney venue they graced for the first day blockbuster.

A scoreless draw for the Olympic champions against Nigeria in their opener on Friday felt like a defeat for goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and the game was overshadowed by Christine Sinclair’s penalty miss.

The 40-year-old legend will have two additional games to establish a record of scoring at six successive World Cups but she was left in tears after being substituted for only the second time in her 24-year Canada career.

She declined to walk through the media mixed zone afterwards, a requirement of FIFA on all players.

Influential Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming is expected to return to the Maples’ side, having missed the opener as a precaution over a calf niggle. “Tournament football is about moving on,” stressed Canada manager Bev Priestman, a former England assistant coach to Phil Neville.

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Celtic - UEFA Europa League - Group G - BayArena Aston Villa sign France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen
Waterford v Bray Wanderers - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Waterford ease past St Michael's into second round of FAI Cup
Derry City v Cork City - Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round Rockmount through to FAI Cup second round after win at Gorey
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>NEW RECORD: Abbie Larkin became Ireland's youngest World Cup participant when she came off the bench against Australia. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Larkin became Ireland's youngest World Cup participant when she came on against Australia

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

IE Podcast Logo

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd