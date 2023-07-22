Rockmount through to FAI Cup second round after win at Gorey

FAI Cup Round 1

Gorey Rangers AFC 1 Rockmount AFC 2

A goal in each half sent Rockmount through as they withstood a second half surge from Gorey Rangers in this FAI Cup first round clash in Gorey.

Now the Cork side can dream of a second round game and not even the concession of a goal four minutes into additional time will take any gloss off this impressive victory.

And the defeat came as a blow to the Gorey boys making their first ever appearance in the FAI Cup, but they lacked the clinical touch in front of goal despite some neat approach play.

Both sides threatened through the early passages of play with Ethan Vickers going close for the home side with a fine effort from the edge of the area.

Rockmount at this stage were content to gradually play their way into the game looking particularly dangerous with counter attacks from deep in defence with Daniel Leonard just fireing wide with their most promising attack on goal.

They went on to force three successive corner kicks with Nathan Brennan getting back to clear one effort off the line.

The crucial breakthrough arrived four minutes before the break when Jack O'Sullivan rose above the defence to powerfully head home Dean O'Connell's corner kick leaving it 1-0 at the interval.

Through the second half Rockmount continued to defend with great composure. On seventy-six minutes they wrapped up their second round passage when Jake Courtney ran on to a long ball to fire across goal into the opposite corner of the net making it 2-0.

Gorey managed to pull a goal back four minutes into additional time when Michael Molloy beat the keeper to a long ball to find the net but it was too little to late to affect the result.

Gorey Rangers AFC: C Kinsella, C Casserly, N Brennan, R Cullen, S Murphy, S Kinsella, A Territt, G O'Brien (M Molloy 79), L Greene (G Murphy (7/), E Vickers, P Brennan (M Woods 76).

Rockbourne AFC: D Browne, J O'Connell, I Mylod, M Connolly, C Murphy, J O'Sullivan, D Leonard (P Vascak 70), J Courtney, C Nolan (D Duggan 70), N Broderick, D O'Connell (D Smith 70).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.