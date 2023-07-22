Rockmount through to FAI Cup second round after win at Gorey

A goal in each half sent Rockmount through as they withstood a second half surge from Gorey Rangers in this FAI Cup first round clash in Gorey
Rockmount through to FAI Cup second round after win at Gorey

ADVANCING: A goal in each half sent Rockmount through as they withstood a second half surge from Gorey Rangers in this FAI Cup first round clash in Gorey. File pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 17:30
Brendan Furlong

FAI Cup Round 1

Gorey Rangers AFC 1 Rockmount AFC 2

A goal in each half sent Rockmount through as they withstood a second half surge from Gorey Rangers in this FAI Cup first round clash in Gorey.

Now the Cork side can dream of a second round game and not even the concession of a goal four minutes into additional time will take any gloss off this impressive victory.

And the defeat came as a blow to the Gorey boys making their first ever appearance in the FAI Cup, but they lacked the clinical touch in front of goal despite some neat approach play.

Both sides threatened through the early passages of play with Ethan Vickers going close for the home side with a fine effort from the edge of the area.

Rockmount at this stage were content to gradually play their way into the game looking particularly dangerous with counter attacks from deep in defence with Daniel Leonard just fireing wide with their most promising attack on goal.

They went on to force three successive corner kicks with Nathan Brennan getting back to clear one effort off the line.

The crucial breakthrough arrived four minutes before the break when Jack O'Sullivan rose above the defence to powerfully head home Dean O'Connell's corner kick leaving it 1-0 at the interval.

Through the second half Rockmount continued to defend with great composure. On seventy-six minutes they wrapped up their second round passage when Jake Courtney ran on to a long ball to fire across goal into the opposite corner of the net making it 2-0.

Gorey managed to pull a goal back four minutes into additional time when Michael Molloy beat the keeper to a long ball to find the net but it was too little to late to affect the result.

Gorey Rangers AFC: C Kinsella, C Casserly, N Brennan, R Cullen, S Murphy, S Kinsella, A Territt, G O'Brien (M Molloy 79), L Greene (G Murphy (7/), E Vickers, P Brennan (M Woods 76).

Rockbourne AFC: D Browne, J O'Connell, I Mylod, M Connolly, C Murphy, J O'Sullivan, D Leonard (P Vascak 70), J Courtney, C Nolan (D Duggan 70), N Broderick, D O'Connell (D Smith 70).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.

More in this section

Denmark v China: Group D - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Last gasp Vangsgaard header delivers Denmark 1-0 win over China
England v Haiti: Group D - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 England labour to opening win over Haiti thanks to Georgia Stanway penalty
Zambia v Japan: Group C - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Japan off to a flier with five goal win over debutants Zambia
<p>POINTING THE WAY: Tunde Owolabi of Cork City celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FAI Cup first round match against Treaty United at Markets Field in Limerick. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

Cork City advance in FAI Cup after 2-0 win over Treaty United

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

IE Podcast Logo

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd