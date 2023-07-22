Cork City advance in FAI Cup after 2-0 win over Treaty United

FAI Cup round 1

Treaty United 0 Cork City 2 (Honohan 54, Owolabi 76)

Cork City took Munster derby honours to progress to the FAI Cup second-round draw with a pair of second-half goals shaking off Treaty United.

The hosts, semi-finalists last year, smelled blood against their Premier Division opponents during a first half in which Josh Honohan and William Armshaw struck the woodwork at either end.

But Honohan broke their resistance and Tunde Owolabi did the rest to seal a morale-boosting first win in six for City.

There was a minute’s silence before this tie, which had been delayed on compassionate grounds after the tragic passing of Ciarán Keating, father of City striker Ruairí. There was also a precautionary morning-time pitch inspection although the forecast rain obliged by holding off until the second half.

City had the greater strength of numbers in midfield, with a first start for new signing Rokas Stanulevičius, and caused Treaty trouble by flooding players down the flanks. They had four corners inside 18 minutes with Honohan coming closest when heading Barry Coffey’s out-swinging delivery onto the post.

When Treaty got a foothold, they caused City real bother. A Dean George cross was sent spinning towards his own top corner by Cian Coleman only for Jimmy Corcoran retreating to execute a flying recovery mission.

Then, Armshaw burned Ally Gilchrist twice in a counter-attacking charge before launching a 25-yard rocket that thwacked the crossbar. A foot lower and that was the goal of the season wrapped up for 2023.

The game was suddenly frantic. City sent Owolabi through only for Conor Winn, in his first start in five months, to slide tackle the ball loose as the striker hesitated. With the keeper stranded, Coffey’s follow-up effort from the edge of the box was hacked away by Mark Walsh on the line.

City re-established control on the resumption. Winn stood up well to block Cian Bargary and Owolabi but from a subsequent corner, City’s eighth, they had the breakthrough. Coleman and Honohan rose at the same time under Coffey’s cross and it was the latter who received the plaudits for finding the unguarded far corner.

That, and an injury to Armshaw, sucked the life out of Treaty’s challenge and City would apply the final blow in the 76th minute.

City’s pair of attacking midfielders, Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh and Coffey, combined with the Nenagh native freeing Owolabi to dispatch an instinctive first-time finish.

Liam Buckley will hope his deep-lying midfield duo of Stanulevičius and Kevin Čustović will recover quickly after both limping off with strains. The latter was replaced by debutant Oran Crowe.

There was a stoppage-time red card for Treaty centre-back Darren Nwankwo who picked up a second yellow in an incident with Bargary after the City winger had come close to adding a third goal.

TREATY UNITED: C Winn; B O’Riordan, M Walsh, D Nwankwo, M Ludden; J Tallon (C Conroy 59), L Devitt; W Armshaw (C Kelly 59), S Christopher, D George (F Doherty 80); E Curran (S Kirkland 80).

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, C Coleman, A Gilchrist (J O’Donovan 82); C Bargary, K Čustović (O Crowe 90), R Stanulevičius (A Bolger 68), C Drinan; J O’Brien-Whitmarsh, B Coffey (D Krezic 82); T Owolabi.

Referee: D Mac Graith.