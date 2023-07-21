Kerry record historic first home victory to progress in FAI Cup

Kerry 2 Ringmahon Rangers 0

Kerry enjoyed a historic night at Mounthawk Park as not only did the play in their first ever FAI Senior Cup game, they recorded their first ever home victory by defeating Ringmahon Rangers 2-0 on Friday night.

Ringmahon almost made a sensational start when straight from the kick-off, Anthony McAlavey played a slide rule pass out right to Stephen Kenny who raced to the byline before crossing to McAlavey and his shot was saved by keeper Lee Axworthy.

Rangers remained on the front foot as Kerry struggled with early pace and then Evan Galvin saw his goal bound shot cannoning back off the crossbar in the 10th minute.

Kerry’s first real chance came in the 17th minute when Daniel Okwute was hacked down by Mark Horgan, who became the second Ringmahon defender to pick up a yellow card, but Leo Gaxha drilled his well struck free kick just inches over the top.

The sides retired scoreless at the interval and Ringmahon looked more like a First Division side than Kerry. The home side, to their credit, did showed vast improvement after half time and played with much more purpose with Leo Gaxha turning a Brosnan cross over the top from close range.

Recently signed Daniel Okwute was the star performer for Kerry during the third quarter but he picked up a serious looking injury and was substituted by Ryan Kelliher.

The Kingdom struck for the all important lead goal in the 75th when Cian Brosnan and Rob Vasiu combined with Sean McGrath who passed to Ryan Kelliher and he struck home from outside the area to the bottom right hand corner.

Now full of confidence, Kerry finished strongly and Kelliher pounced from close range to double their advantage and secure the victory.

KERRY: Lee Anxworthy; Cian Barrett (Rob Vasiu h/t), Ethan Kos, Samuel Aladesanusi, Sean O’Connell, Sean McGrath, Martin Coughlan (Matt Keane 84), Ronan Teahan, Nathan Gleeson (Cian Brosnan h/t), Leo Gaxha, Daniel Okwute (Ryan Kelliher 65).

RINGMAHON RANGERS: Eric Grimes; Mark Horgan, Philip Keane, Adam Delurey (Gearoid Morrissey 82), Ewan Lee (Adam O’Callaghan 63), Jamie O’Sullivan (Cameron Harrison 81), Alan Happi, Anthony Whitehead, Anthony McAlavey, Stephen Kenny (Jack Cairns 73), Evan Galvin.

Referee: Marc Lynch.