Bohs record first win in six over Shels to dump rivals out of cup

Bohemians 1 Shelbourne 0

Bohemians earned their first win in six attempts against Damien Duff’s Shelbourne, earning revenge for last season’s heavy defeat at the quarter final stage, with an impressive performance to book their place in the second round of the FAI Cup.

Recent games between the two sides have been tense and tight affairs and this titanic clash was no different under the watchful eye of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

The hosts started on the front foot and just three minutes in Jordan Flores had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock from his favoured position, a free kick 25-yards out, but his powerful strike was sharply turned over by Conor Kearns.

The pressure continued to build as a couple of corners asked questions of one of the league’s best defences. The in-demand midfield starlet James McManus then went close with a low drive that sailed just wide.

Minutes later James Clarke was inches away with a left footed curling effort, having been teed up by the lively Dylan Connolly.

With a half an hour gone the all-action Clarke really should have put his side ahead. Having picked up the ball in the area, he shot low to the far post but this time he was denied by the toes of Kearns.

A couple of corners later, the relentless pressure finally told as Jonathan Afolabi rose highest to nod home, from Jordan Flores in-swinging corner, for his fifth goal in five games.

Other than a couple of half chances, and a big shout for handball, last season’s beaten finalists endured a frustrating opening period as it was Bohs who continued to dominate as the half drew to a close and pressed for a second.

The half time break was the best thing that happened to Shels as they started sharper to turn the tide. Sean Boyd had a great chance from inside the area but skied his effort.

Minutes later Evan Caffrey’s quality delivery was glanced onto the foot of the post by Jad Hakiki from just a couple of yards out, much to the youngster’s disbelief.

Dalymount became slightly nervy as the second half wore on as JJ Lunney then saw his side foot volley sail over.

With a quarter of an hour left Johnny Afolabi, having been slipped clear through by Clarke, missed a glorious chance to put the game to bed but opted for power as his shot flew over.

The Bohs rear-guard under a late barrage of pressure held firm, roared on by the majority of the 4,168 in attendance as they progressed to the next round.

Bohemians: James Talbot, Keith Buckley, Krystian Nowak (Cian Byrne, 65’), Kacper Radkowski, Paddy Kirk, Dylan Connolly, James McManus, Jordan Flores (Adam McDonnell, 54’), James Akintunde (Declan McDaid, 78’), James Clarke, Jonathan Afolabi (John O’Sullivan, 78’)

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns, JR Wilson, Paddy Barrett (Andrew Quinn, 58’), Luke Byrne (Kameron Ledwidge, 70’), Gavin Molloy, Evan Caffrey, Mark Coyle (Harry Wood, 58’ ), JJ Lunney, Jad Hakiki (Shane Farrell, 58’), Jack Moylan, Sean Boyd.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin