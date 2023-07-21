Wexford cruise past Avondale United in FAI Cup first round

Wexford 3 Avondale United 0

Wexford cruised to a comfortable victory over Avondale United in their FAI Cup opening round game at Ferrycarrig Park.

Both sides started positively with some promising early attacks. Wexford were keeping possession well, working the ball through midfield but the Avondale back four put up a staunch resistance.

Avondale were fortunate not to concede on six minutes but keeper Barron saved excellently from an Ethan Boyle header.

Opting to play the ball from the back, the Dales looked dangerous on the counter attack with Wexford keeper Noel Heffernan denying James O'Sullivan, getting down at the right post to grasp what looked a goal-bound shot.

Avondale were still doing well to keep a clean sheet with the home side finding it difficult to break the deadlock. Three minutes before the break Boyle had a header well held by Barron. Two minutes into additional time, O'Driscoll was penalised for handball leaving Boyle to score the penalty and give the host a 1-0 lead at the interval.

Just when Avondale looked to have weathered the early second half pressure sub Aaron Doran made it 2-0 on sixty minutes with Thomss Oluwa providing the assist.

Wexford had introduced former player Luke Lovic - signed from Bray Wanderers earlier in the day - and he began to make an immediate impact with his strong runs through the centre.

Although the home side continued to press, they had to wait until the fifth minute of additional time to add a third with a fine shot from sub Eoin Kenny.

Wexford: Noel Heffernan, Ethan Boyle, Mark Hanratty (Sean Fitzpatrick 79), James Crawford, Corban Piper (Eoin Kenny 57), Kian Corbally, (Aaron Doran 13), Reece Webb, Cian O'Malley, Maxmilian Kelly (Luke Lovic 57), Luke Browne, Thomas Oluwa (Karl Chambers 79).

Avondale United: Sean Barron, Andrew Gannon, John Forrest, Sam O'Driscoll, James Carson, Stephen O'Connor, Richard Tobin, David O'Leary, Nathan Coleman, Jordan O'Sullivan, Ben Roche-O'Brien (David Shovlin 60).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.