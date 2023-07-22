Saturday at the Women's World Cup

England and US get their Women's World Cup campaigns underway
ONE TO WATCH: England's Alessia Russo at the Brisbane Stadium, Australia, following a press conference. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 00:00
James Whelan

Saturday's Games 

Group E: USA v Vietnam, RTÉ Player/BBC, 2am 

Group C: Zambia v Japan, RTÉ2/BBC, 8am 

Group D: England v Haiti, RTÉ2/ITV, 10.30am 

Group D: Denmark v China, RTÉ2/BBC, 1pm

Ones to Watch 

USA v Vietnam: Sophia Smith (USA).

The forward was named USA Player of the Year in 2022 and has been playing for the national team since she was just 16. But this is her first World Cup – as well as leading them to Olympic gold.

Zambia v Japan: Yui Hasegawa (Japan).

The Manchester City star has looked impressive in the Women’s Super League, playing as a deep-lying playmaker.

England v Haiti: Alessia Russo (England).

The striker, with 11 goals in 22 caps, has just moved from Man United to Arsenal and looks ready to shine.

Denmark v China: Signe Bruun (Denmark).

The Lyon forward had a tough time on loan at Man United but has 18 goals in 32 caps for her country – and a point to prove.

Friday's highlights

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

Spain started their campaign by easing to a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Valeria del Campo’s own goal was followed by strikes from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez in the next six minutes.

Jenni Hermoso also had a penalty saved by Daniela Solera before half-time, meaning that there has been a spot-kick awarded in all five games in the tournament so far.

The match also marked the return of double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, who played the final 13 minutes of the game following her return from an ACL injury.

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada

It was not the start to the tournament that Canada were hoping for after being held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Group B.

In a tense clash, veteran Sinclair had the opportunity to put Canada ahead from the penalty spot, but she was denied by brilliant diving save from Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Super Eagles had Deborah Abiodun sent-off in the final stages of the game.

Nnadozie’s stellar performance earned praise from Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum.

He said: “Chiamaka has done this before and I will say this and I will embarrass her in front of you all, but I think she’s one of the best young goalkeepers in the world right now.”

Group A: Switzerland 2-0 Philippines 0

Switzerland take the advantage into the next round of fixtures after they beat the Philippines 2-0 to top Group A.

It was a tough start for the Filipinas on their World Cup debut after Katrina Guillou had her effort ruled out for offside in the 16th minute.

Ramona Bachmann then put the Swiss ahead with a penalty before the break and Seraina Piubel secured victory with her strike in the 64th minute.

Switzerland are level with co-hosts New Zealand on three points and will face Norway next on Tuesday.

Quote of the Day 

"This may be our first time out here but it doesn’t feel like it. We have way more to give. We’re going to look forward to the next one and bring it as hard as we can." - Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

Most Read

