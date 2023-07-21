Aiden McGeady joins Ayr United as player and technical manager

The former Republic of Ireland international has signed a two-year deal with the Scottish Championship side.
Aiden McGeady joins Ayr United as player and technical manager

DONE DEAL: Ayr United announce the signing of Aiden McGeady on a two-year deal. Pic credit: Ayr United.

Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 16:07
Andrew Horgan

Ayr United have officially announced the signing of former Republic of Ireland international Aiden McGeady on a two-year deal.

The 37-year-old, who won 93 caps with Ireland, joins the Scottish championship side on a free transfer following his departure from Hibernian. As well as playing for the Somerset Park club, McGeady will also take up the role of Technical Manager.

 "First and foremost it’s great for us to bring a player of Aiden’s experience and quality to Ayr United," manager Lee Bullen told the club's official website.

"We wanted to add experience to our group and having worked with Aiden previously I’ve no doubt he will bring real quality to our team and be a very positive addition to our changing room.

"In addition to playing, Aiden is looking at the transition into the next stage of his career and we are delighted to have him come on board as Technical Manager. This is an innovative appointment by the club and the role has been formed to help Aiden gain experience in areas he sees as a potential career when he eventually stops playing.

"In addition to his coaching qualifications, Aiden is currently completing a Sporting Director undergraduate degree with UFCB and his key focus as Technical Manager will be to work with the football staff and take the lead on the development of the talented young players we have at the club through a variety of additional on-field sessions, analysis sessions, gym sessions and looking into their loan opportunities to ensure they are as prepared as possible to transition into the First Team.

"Aiden will also join our fortnightly football meetings and we are all looking forward to his input both on and off the field."

Read More

Aiden McGeady: ‘I know a lot of people who retired too early’

More in this section

Breidablik v Shamrock Rovers - UEFA Champions League First Qualifying Round 2nd Leg Shamrock Rovers to meet Ferencvaros in Europe again
Manchester City v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Ten Hag hands Fernandes the United armband on permanent basis
Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Media Conference 'We deal with it and move on' says O'Brien on Sexton ban
<p>Canada's Ashley Lawrence, left, and Nigeria's Antionette Payne battle for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)</p>

Ireland's group wide open after Nigeria hold Canada 

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

IE Podcast Logo

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd