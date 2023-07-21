Aiden McGeady joins Ayr United as player and technical manager

Ayr United have officially announced the signing of former Republic of Ireland international Aiden McGeady on a two-year deal.

The 37-year-old, who won 93 caps with Ireland, joins the Scottish championship side on a free transfer following his departure from Hibernian. As well as playing for the Somerset Park club, McGeady will also take up the role of Technical Manager.

"First and foremost it’s great for us to bring a player of Aiden’s experience and quality to Ayr United," manager Lee Bullen told the club's official website.

"We wanted to add experience to our group and having worked with Aiden previously I’ve no doubt he will bring real quality to our team and be a very positive addition to our changing room.

"In addition to playing, Aiden is looking at the transition into the next stage of his career and we are delighted to have him come on board as Technical Manager. This is an innovative appointment by the club and the role has been formed to help Aiden gain experience in areas he sees as a potential career when he eventually stops playing.

"In addition to his coaching qualifications, Aiden is currently completing a Sporting Director undergraduate degree with UFCB and his key focus as Technical Manager will be to work with the football staff and take the lead on the development of the talented young players we have at the club through a variety of additional on-field sessions, analysis sessions, gym sessions and looking into their loan opportunities to ensure they are as prepared as possible to transition into the First Team.

"Aiden will also join our fortnightly football meetings and we are all looking forward to his input both on and off the field."