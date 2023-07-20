Saints out at first hurdle despite bizarre Dudelange own goal

Jon Daly's side tumble out of Europe as Luxembourg side have way too much firepower in spite of keeper's comedy blunder
SAINTLY SCRAMBLE: Samir Hadji of F91 Diddeleng shoots at goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round 2nd Leg match between St Patrick's Athletic and F91 Diddeleng at Richmond Park in Dublin. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 22:03
Paul Buttner

St Patrick's Athletic 2 F91 Dudelange 3 (Dudelange won 5-3 on aggregate) 

A superbly taken hat-trick from Oege-Sietse Van Lingen saw St Patrick Athletic’s exit Europe at the first hurdle as their Luxembourg opponents simply had too much for them over both legs.

Though Jon Daly's side started positively in chasing last week's 2-1 deficit, the exuberance of the seated sellout of 2,500 at Richmond Park was dampened on eight minutes when Dudelange took the lead.

Having kept possession well, visiting right-back Kino Delorge overlapped on the stand side to cut past Jamie Lennon. Samir Hadji controlled the cross to tee up striker Van Lingen, who scored the opener last week, to shoot home off the underside of the crossbar.

Rattled, St Pat’s were fortunate not to concede again seven minutes later, Lennon clearing a Hadji header off the line. A right scramble minutes later saw Hadji have a shot blocked before Yahcuroo Roemer’s follow up was deflected past a post.

Very much against the run of play, a bizarre own goal brought an equaliser on 22 minutes.

Coming to collect a ricochet from Lennon’s block tackle with Edis Agovic, goalkeeper Didier Desprez panicked on realising he was on the edge of his area, miscuing his attempted headed clearance back behind him and into his own goal.

In open, end-to-end action, Dean Lyness kept Dudelange out with terrific saves from Van Lingen and Hadji in quick succession.

Desprez then redeemed his earlier calamity, first parrying a shot from Conor Carty and then Mark Doyle’s follow-up in what was a breathless first half.

Daly brought on centre-back David Norman and midfielder Adam Murphy from the restart, with Sam Curtis moving out to right-back.

And St Patrick's certainly had more about them, Carty heading over Forrester’s cross six minutes in before they levelled the tie with a cracking solo goal on the hour.

Eighteen-year-old Murphy collected a Jay McGrath pass to show superb feet and composure in ghosting past a couple of challenges before arrowing a shot into the near corner of the net.

The elation lasted just seven minutes, however, as a mistake by Norman gifted the ball to Van Lingen who skipped forward to score with a crisp drive.

Though Dudelange had defender Ismael Sidibe sent off for a foul on Murphy, a second booking, on 88 minutes, Van Lingen completed a fine hat-tick five minutes into added time.

St Patrick's Athletic: Lyness; Brockbank (Norman, h-t), Curtis, McGrath (McCormack, 87), Breslin; Mulraney, Lennon, Timmermans (Murphy, h-t), M. Doyle (E. Doyle, 67); Forrester; Carty (Lonergan, 80).

F91 Dudelange: Desprez; Delorge, Decker, Sidibe; Ouassiero (Moussaka, 79), Agovic (Bojic, 79, Freire, Kuete (Diouf, 86); Roemer (Schaus, 90+6); Van Lingen, Hadji.

Referee: Edgars Maļcevs (Latvia).

Attendance: 2,534

