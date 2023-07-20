Shamrock Rovers to meet Ferencvaros in Europe again

The Hoops will be away next Thursday, July 27, before returning to Tallaght on August 3.
ON THE ROAD: Shamrock Rovers will be away to Ferencvaros next Thursday in the Europa Conference League second round tie. Pic: Haflidi Breidfjord/Sportsfile

John Fallon

Shamrock Rovers' European destiny will rest on overcoming a Ferencvaros side they lost heavily to last season.

A disappointing Champions League 3-1 aggregate loss to Icelandic outfit Breidablik parachuted the four-in-a-row title chasing domestic outfit the consolation prize of a Europa Conference League second round tie.

Next week’s tie looked to be against seemed to be against KI Klaksvik ‘til the side from the Faroe Islands shocked the Hungarians by winning the second leg 3-0 to complete a 4-1 triumph, setting up the meeting of the losers.

Ferencvaros strolled past the Hoops on the same scoreline last year in the playoff round for the Europa League, sending them into the group stages of the Conference League.

The Hoops will be away next Thursday, July 27, before returning to Tallaght on August 3 but a repeat of last year’s watershed will require two additional rounds to be hurdled if they were to cause an upset.

