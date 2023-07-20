Dundalk book second round spot overcoming battling Bruno's Magpies

Europa Conference League second qualifying

Dundalk 3 Bruno's Magpies 1

(Dundalk win 3-1 on agg)

Goals three minutes into either half from Patrick Hoban and John Martin coupled with a late own goal saw Dundalk overcome a few nervy moments to book a Europa Conference League second qualifying round date with KA Akureryi of Iceland next week.

Having drawn 0-0 in Gibraltar a week earlier, Stephen O’Donnell’s side got off to a dream start when Patrick Hoban headed them in front with just 130 seconds on the clock when he got up above Ruben Diaz to direct Darragh Leahy’s corner to the net.

The home side failed to kick on from that point, however, with Alfonso Cortijo’s side levelling matters in spectacular fashion on 33 minutes when Joe fired a stunning effort to the top left hand corner after Andy Boyle could only partially clear Jamie Coombes’ cross.

O’Donnell switched things up at the break by introducing Martin to go to a 4-4-2 formation and the change paid almost instant dividends as he fired the Lilywhites in front on 48 minutes.

The Kilkenny man did well to release O’Kane on the left initially before following up on the winger’s ball into the box. He saw his initial effort saved by Hankins but followed up to slot under the goalkeeper at his near post to make it 2-1.

The visitors continued to press for a way back into the game after that but their hopes were ended on 83 minutes when Hoban’s cross was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Andre Dos Santos.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Boyle, Annesley, Leahy; Sloggett, Malley; Kelly, Yli-Kokko (Martin HT), O’Kane; Hoban.

Bruno’s Magpies: Hankins; Dos Santos, Diaz, Gonzalez (Hernandez 85), Chipolina (Zuniga 8); J Coombes (Del Rio 85), Joe, Bent (Garcia 71), Arguez (Giraldez 71); Storer, Nash.

Referee: Patrik Kolaric (Croatia).