Dundalk book second round spot overcoming battling Bruno's Magpies

Stephen O’Donnell’s side got off to a dream start when Patrick Hoban headed them in front with just 130 seconds on the clock when he got up above Ruben Diaz to direct Darragh Leahy’s corner to the net.
Dundalk book second round spot overcoming battling Bruno's Magpies

SECOND ROUND SECURED: Dundalk overcome a few nervy moments to book a Europa Conference League second qualifying round date with KA Akureryi of Iceland next week. Pic: ©INPHO/Ciaran Culligan

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 21:54
James Rogers

Europa Conference League second qualifying

Dundalk 3 Bruno's Magpies 1 

(Dundalk win 3-1 on agg) 

Goals three minutes into either half from Patrick Hoban and John Martin coupled with a late own goal saw Dundalk overcome a few nervy moments to book a Europa Conference League second qualifying round date with KA Akureryi of Iceland next week.

Having drawn 0-0 in Gibraltar a week earlier, Stephen O’Donnell’s side got off to a dream start when Patrick Hoban headed them in front with just 130 seconds on the clock when he got up above Ruben Diaz to direct Darragh Leahy’s corner to the net.

The home side failed to kick on from that point, however, with Alfonso Cortijo’s side levelling matters in spectacular fashion on 33 minutes when Joe fired a stunning effort to the top left hand corner after Andy Boyle could only partially clear Jamie Coombes’ cross.

O’Donnell switched things up at the break by introducing Martin to go to a 4-4-2 formation and the change paid almost instant dividends as he fired the Lilywhites in front on 48 minutes.

The Kilkenny man did well to release O’Kane on the left initially before following up on the winger’s ball into the box. He saw his initial effort saved by Hankins but followed up to slot under the goalkeeper at his near post to make it 2-1.

The visitors continued to press for a way back into the game after that but their hopes were ended on 83 minutes when Hoban’s cross was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Andre Dos Santos.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Boyle, Annesley, Leahy; Sloggett, Malley; Kelly, Yli-Kokko (Martin HT), O’Kane; Hoban.

Bruno’s Magpies: Hankins; Dos Santos, Diaz, Gonzalez (Hernandez 85), Chipolina (Zuniga 8); J Coombes (Del Rio 85), Joe, Bent (Garcia 71), Arguez (Giraldez 71); Storer, Nash.

Referee: Patrik Kolaric (Croatia).

More in this section

Manchester City v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Ten Hag hands Fernandes the United armband on permanent basis
Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Media Conference 'We deal with it and move on' says O'Brien on Sexton ban
'There were tears. We are very proud' - O'Sullivan family get behind Denise and the Girls in Green 'There were tears. We are very proud' - O'Sullivan family get behind Denise and the Girls in Green
<p>ON THE ROAD: Shamrock Rovers will be away to Ferencvaros next Thursday in the Europa Conference League second round tie. Pic: Haflidi Breidfjord/Sportsfile</p>

Shamrock Rovers to meet Ferencvaros in Europe again

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

IE Podcast Logo

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd