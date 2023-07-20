Diallo's goal sends Derry into the second round 

Europa Conference League Qualifying

DERRY CITY 1 HB TORSHAVN 0

DERRY City bridged a nine year gap when progressing to the second round of a European competition when defeating Faroe Island representatives, Torshavn at the Brandywell.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men will now face Finland representatives, Kups, at the Foyleside venue next Thursday night.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for the 'Candystripes' and if the truth be told, the really should have won by a larger margin.

That said, the victory was warmly welcomed by the Brandywell faithful despite the face that a busy fixtures now is now looming as Derry open the defence of their FAI Cup this Sunday.

Supported by a near capacity attendance, Derry City dominated the opening with wingers Michael Duffy and Paul McMullan playing pivotal roles, both wreaking havoc in the Torshavn defence.

Jamie McGonigle and Cameron McJannet both had chances to break the deadlock but both failed to hit the target when well placed, McGonigle flashing a shot across the face of goal while McJannet's header was touched over the Torshavn crossbar by keeper Bjarti Mork.

In the 20th minute the busy Michael Duffy sent Ben Doherty scampering forward and his deep cross found the head of McMullan but his diving header failed to find the target.

However, Derry's dominance was deservedly rewarded in the 23rd minute following a corner.

Duffy delivered a teasing cross into the area and midfielder, Saudo Diallo's glancing header crashed into the top corner of the net.

And the home side continued to press with Doherty presented with a decent chance to double Derry's lead when set-up by Duffy but the wing-back sent his shot sailing over the crossbar from 16 yards.

While the Faroe Islanders had been forced onto the back foot for lengthy periods, they did manage to hit on the counter attack in the 38th minute when a cross from Aki Samuelsen was controlled by Hanus Sorensen but his shot from from the edge of the 18 yards box screamed narrowly wide of Brian Maher's goal.

Following the change of ends, Ben Doherty launched another shot at the Torshavn goal, the effort skimming the upright with keeper, Mork beaten while McGonigle raced onto a long ball from keeper, Maher, but he was eventually crowded out.

However, with just one goal separating the sides, Torshavn remained in contention and in the 68th minute they went so close to equalising, Ari Jonsson sending shot throught a forest of legs which was saved by Maher.

And in the 77th minute Maher produced an outstanding save when Adrian Sorensen broke clear, the keeper producing a superb save.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty; Dummigan, Diallo, Patching (McEleney, 66); McMullanKavnagh, 82), McGonigle (Mullan, 77) Duffy.;

TORSHAVN: Mork; Sorensen, Wardurn, Askham , Davidsen; Justinussen, Berger (Hansen, 71), Soylu (Praest, 82); Jonsson, Samuelsen (Mohr, 71); Borchers.

REFEREE: Tomas Klima (Cze).