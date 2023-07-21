Ireland need to learn to battle back from a deficit

Women's World Cup Group B

AUSTRALIA 1 (Steph Catley 52 pen) IRELAND 0

Of all the truisms attached to this Ireland team of history-makers, the one about them needing to score first remains the most pronounced.

Defeat in Sydney stretches to almost eight years the last time the Girls in Green battled back from a deficit in a competitive game to claim anything from a higher seed.

Victories in the last qualification campaign on the road in Scotland and Finland, as well as the draw in Sweden were built on Ireland hitting the front. The same applies for Vera Pauw’s maiden game at the game in October 2019 against Ukraine at Tallaght, racing into a two-goal lead, pegged back level before the winner of a 3-2 triumph arrived early in the second half.

In simple terms, the vast majority of players representing Ireland at their first-ever tournament have never experienced the joy of cancelling out concessions and earning at least a draw for their endeavours.

To do so, bar produce rearguard masterclasses like that demonstrated in the forests of Nijmegen seven years ago when holding Euro champions Netherlands scoreless, they’ll need to find the net.

This blank made it five of their six games this year failing to hit the net. Granted, four of those outings were against top-10 ranked nations – USA twice, France and Australia – but the absence of goals constituted a concern if Ireland are to at least use this breakthrough as the template to become routinely competitive in qualifications.

Set-pieces are – and remain – the team’s greatest threat. Three of the four goals nestled against the top two seeds in qualifying, Sweden and Finland, were sourced through those means. Megan Connolly’s free-kick and a direct corner by Katie McCabe gave Mackenzie Arnold her biggest scares as Ireland set about snaffling a point from their opening Group B.

It was unfortunate that Australia sourced their sole striker via dead ball means too. Regardless of whether Marissa Sheva meant it, once she collided inside the box with Hayley Raso, the Brazilian referee was presented with a decision to make.

“I don’t know if she saw something or reacted to the roar of the crowd,” mused Lucy Quinn afterwards about the raucous atmosphere created by a domestic record of 75,784 fans. The lively attacker was sent on for the last half hour in search of the leveller.

“I didn’t see a lot of what happened for the penalty but it’s one thing in the game that cost us the goal. They’re the fine margins of football.”

Pauw was equally stumped, unable to table any mitigation for the lapse that left tears streaming down the American’s face. Only tears of joy across the panel had preceded her enlistment to the squad earlier this year through the ancestry rule.

“At half-time, I said this game would be decided if one thing goes against you - if one makes a mistake,” emphasised Pauw. “It was that type of game, tight and one we could have got a draw from.

“It is normal that she (Sheva) will be upset. Anybody can make that mistake.”

Ireland’s sole regret on their historic day was the inability to test a Matildas side without their lynchpin, Sam Kerr, until a late rally. That Amber Barrett, scorer of a brace in last month’s 3-2 win over Zambia, was left on the bench throughout again was a baffling associated takeaway.

The Aussies had pinpointed in advance Ireland’s vulnerability at the end of halves to profit from but it was a mishap at the start of the second that made the difference.

Sheva’s unfortunate tangle that sent Raso sprawling allowed Arsenal’s Steph Catley to send Courtney Brosnan the wrong way from the spot.

Ireland skipper Katie McCabe refused to look across at her Gunners teammate in the tunnel beforehand, underlining the significance of this game for both nations. Next up for Ireland are Olympic champions Canada in Perth on Wednesday.

Behind early in the second half, Ireland did finally earn four corners in succession and Connolly’s last minute free-kick that clipped the wall and went over had the Matildas rattled.

They were on the rack too when McCabe fizzed a shot at Arnold in stoppage time, soon followed by Louise Quinn planting her header marginally wide.

Ireland had ‘til the goal succeeded in frustrating an Australian side missing their star act Sam Kerr, ruled out 90 minutes beforehand with a calf injury despite trumpeting her excitement at the pre-match press conference.

Denise O’Sullivan had overcome her injury to start, delivering a typically energetic display but incurring a bizarre booking for dissent.

It took until first half stoppage time for the Aussies to muster their first attempt on target, a tame shot from distance by Katrina Gorry that Brosnan saw all the way.

Only Hayley Raso’s header which squirted wide was generated from their five corners. A spurious VAR deliberation for handball justifiably came to nothing.

At the other end, Kyra Carusa found herself released on goals from McCabe’s 19-minute pass, only for her to dither, allowing Alanna Kennedy to recover and smother the danger.

Further hesitancy by the American striker when afforded a sight on goal prevented Ireland lodging a sole effort on goal over the first half.

Pauw’s plea beforehand for her players to ditch any fear about trying their luck still appears to be a work-in-progress.

Arnold in the home side’s goal wasn’t extended but did cause her defenders stress by flapping at cross on the run by Sheva.

It was still a productive half by the Irish, whose right wing-back Heather Payne was evidently who Matildas boss was referring to as the weak link they’d prioritise exposing.

Cortnee Vine managed to make capital down that flank but a clear counter ploy by Pauw of instructing Sinead Farrell to track back supplied plenty of cover.

The game was to turn on the penalty incident, as the Brazilian didn’t require a VAR check to spot the infringement.

Mary Fowler, in for Kerr, might have added a second when roaming through the defence and firing over but Ireland eventually grew into the game, forcing a couple of nervous moments for one of the tournament favourites without carrying the firepower to add another chapter to their evolution.

AUSTRALIA (4-4-1-1): Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley (capt); Hayley Raso, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Cortnee Vine (Emily van Edmond 75); Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler (Claire Polkinghome 84).

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly; Heather Payne, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe (capt); Sinead Farrelly (Abbie Larkin 64), Marissa Sheva (Lucy Quinn 64); Kyra Carusa (Izzy Atkinson 86).

Referee: Edina Alves (BRA).

Attendance: 75, 784.