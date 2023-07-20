Doherty completes Wolves return on three-year contract

Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty has completed a return to Wolves on a free transfer.

The defender has signed a three-year deal with the Molineux outfit, after making more than 300 appearances during his first spell at the club.

Doherty left Wolves after a decade of service to sign for Tottenham in 2020 but departed Spurs in January on a free transfer and joined Atletico Madrid on a six-month deal.

After the 31-year-old made only two appearances during his brief stint in Spain, he has now returned to England and will work under Julen Lopetegui.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "We're really happy Matt's back and he's one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available.

"After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he's hungry to prove himself again and will add strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions.

"He knows the club and what it means to play here - he's been successful at Wolves before and knows what the fans want.

"For us, it's another homegrown player, but one who can share his knowledge and the required standards across the group, so he will be able to slot back in no problem."

West Ham are stepping up their interest in James Ward-Prowse and are prepared to smooth negotiations with Southampton over the midfielder by letting Flynn Downes move in the opposite direction.

Southampton will struggle to hold on to their best players after relegation and are close to selling Tino Livramento to Newcastle for about £30m. The 20-year-old right-back moved to St Mary’s from Chelsea two years ago and is fit after missing much of last season with a knee injury.

Chelsea inserted a buyback clause when they sold Livramento, who can play on both flanks, but he is expected to follow Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes in joining Newcastle as Eddie Howe readies his squad for the Champions League.

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of the goalkeeper André Onana on a day when Bruno Fernandes was chosen by Erik ten Hag as his new captain.

Onana, who has cost €51m (£44.1m) plus €4m in add-ons from Internazioanale, has signed a contract until June 2028, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance.

“To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way,” the 27-year-old said.

PA/Guardian