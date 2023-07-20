'There were tears. We are very proud' - O'Sullivan family get behind Denise and the Girls in Green

There were a few tears, plenty of cheers and quite a few beers in the Woolshed Bar and Grill, and that was all before 11 o’clock on Thursday morning.

The pub in the heart of Cork city isn’t normally open at this time during the week but this isn’t any normal day.

This is a day that will be remembered for generations to come as the day the Republic of Ireland’s Women’s National Team finally competed at a major tournament. And a World Cup at that.

Front and centre of this watch-along party is the family of Denise O’Sullivan, most of whom can be easily spotted as they have the name and number of the talented playmaker on the back of their jerseys. There’s almost too many of them to count.

Amidst the buzz and the excitement, it’s easy to forget that this party, or at least the scale of it, was in serious jeopardy just six days earlier when Denise was taken to hospital after sustaining a heavy challenge during Ireland’s behind closed doors “friendly” against Colombia.

More serious than that though, the midfielder’s participation in the finals was also in doubt.

“We found out not long after it happened. When she was in hospital – I was actually in Tenerife – and she messaged me and she said, ‘I’m actually in hospital, potentially with a broken leg.’ I nearly had a heart attack,” admitted her sister Melissa.

Back at home their mother Nuala was similarly concerned: “We were devastated. She was devastated herself too. We were worried in case she wouldn’t play.”

But as they well know, Denise is made of stern stuff. Against all odds, the 29-year-old overcame that knock to the shin to take her place in the centre of the Irish side as the game kicked-off.

“She came back because she is strong,” added Nuala. “We are all just so proud of Denise. She’s fantastic, she’s brilliant like but all the team are. Oh my god, I couldn’t believe it, it was so emotional too (watching her), but she was brilliant.”

There were ‘oohs’ and ‘aahhs’ from those in attendance when Denise produced a couple of sublime pieces of skill in the 39th minute of a tense first-half and there were moans and groans when the Knocknaheeny native picked up a yellow card in the 40th minute which everyone agreed was ‘harsh’.

Then in the 46th minute a nation held its breath when VAR decided to check for an Australia. A nation exhaled in relief when the referee waved play on.

But the reprieve was all too brief as the hosts were awarded a spot kick at the start of the second period, allowing Steph Catley to slot home what would prove to be the winner despite Ireland’s strong finish.

TRUE COLOURS: Patsy McCarthy, Caitriona Twomey and Olive Morris of Cork Penny Dinners watching the game at the Woolshed Bar & Grill Cork. Family and friends of Denise O'Sullivan gathered to watch the FIFA Women's Worlc Cup game Ireland vs Australia at The Woolshed Bar & Grill on Thursday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins

The full-time whistle was greeted with disappointment and with questions of what might have been but that quickly transformed into a chorus of ‘Olé, Olé, Olé.’ It was sung in appreciation for what Denise and co have already achieved in just reaching this tournament and for the inspiration they are providing the next generation in this country.

But it was also sung in acknowledgement that there are still two games to go in the group stage, both of which will be watched by the O’Sullivan family albeit in an establishment closer to their home in the north of Cork city.

“As a family it’s overwhelming. God the nerves this morning… in the last two days I didn’t sleep, I haven’t slept. I was just walking every hour thinking about this.

“She’s the baby, she’s been doing it since she was small. Imagine going from a little toddler to where she is today like. There were tears. We are very proud. They are winners in our eyes no matter what,” insisted another of Denise’s sisters, Sinead while Melissa concluded: “It was a fantastic day.

SPOT ON: Reaction after Australia take the lead from a penalty kick as family and friends of Denise O'Sullivan gathered to watch the FIFA Women's Worlc Cup game Ireland vs Australia at The Woolshed Bar & Grill on Thursday morning. Pic: Larry Cummins

“It couldn’t have gone any better for us as a family except for the result. They were due a goal at the end, but it just didn’t come but look these things happen.

“It was very emotional. It’s all a learning curve, you can’t get any better than the World Cup so hopefully a win and a draw in the next two games will get them through.

“And there will be a big party for us as well next week at Murphy’s Rock so it will be great.”