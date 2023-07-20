How they rated in Ireland v Australia: O'Sullivan and McCabe carry the load

Courtney Brosnan

The Everton goalkeeper was not often made to work from open play thanks to the resolute defence in front of her but she stood no chance of keeping out Steph Catley’s clinical penalty, dispatched into the top left corner. 6

Heather Payne

Committed but misread a couple of diagonal passes and through balls early in the second half that Ireland were fortunate not to have been punished by. Scuffed a good opportunity entering the latter stages having timed her run well. 5

Louise Quinn

Fewer touches compared to any other starting player but everything she did was clinical, no-nonsense and carried out with minimal fuss. A rock in her 106th senior appearance. 6

Niamh Fahey

Calming presence during moments of pressure and made a key intervention early in the second half to deny Cortnee Vine. No player made more clearances but it was not all kick and rush - she also sought to set Ireland away on the counter with long passes. 6

Megan Connolly

Provided Ireland’s set-piece threat, which was always going to be a central part of any hope to get a positive result, and inadvertently came close to an equaliser in added time with an inswinging corner that had Australia’s Mackenzie Arnold flapping. 6

Katie McCabe

Relentless work ethic and epitomised Ireland’s battling approach. The captain seemed to be in numerous places at once and it was evident from early on that the Australians had earmarked her for special attention. Had a good chance to equalise in the sixth minute of added time - with Ireland’s only shot on target. 7

Denise O'Sullivan

Impressive. Corkwoman looked to advance play as much as possible and fired over during Ireland’s most promising spell, entering the final 15 minutes. Booked in the first half for an act of feistiness. 7

Ruesha Littlejohn

The veteran midfielder was borderline anonymous for long spells. Worked diligently off the ball but needed to show for her teammates far more often and place in the starting XI must not be entirely assured going forward. 5

Sinead Farrelly

An obvious aerial target - winning more balls in the air (four) than any other player during her 63 minutes on the pitch - and defensively sound. But the fact most of her touches came in Ireland’s half summed up the collective absence of attacking threat. 6

Kyra Carusa

Poor choice of pass on the counterattack half an hour in and needed to do much more as the focal point to an attack that was always going to have limited opportunities to do damage. 5

Marissa Sheva

Understandably distraught but should have no complaints about conceding the penalty after nudging Hayley Raso in the back and onto the deck. It was hardly the most physical shove but more than enough to leave the referee with no option. 5

Substitutes

Abbie Larkin (Farrelly, 63) made a couple of lively runs down the left to spark an attempted fightback 6. Lucy Quinn (for Sheva, 63) energetic and staked solid claim for a bigger contribution next week 6. Izzy Atkinson (Carusa 87) not on long enough.

AUSTRALIA: Mackenzie Arnold 5; Ellie Carpenter 6, Alanna Kennedy 6, Clare Hunt 6, Steph Catley 7; Hayley Raso 7, Katrina Gorry 7, Kyra Cooney-Gross 6, Cortnee Vine 6, Caitlin Foord 5, Mary Fowler 5.

Subs: Emily van Egmond (Vine 74), Clare Polkinghorne (Fowler 84).

AUSTRALIA PLAYER OF THE MATCH

STEPH CATLEY On a night when the hosts were evidently feeling the pressure from a game in which they were expected to win with a degree of comfort, the stand-in captain stepped up to dispatch a first-rate penalty to decide the match. She also put very little wrong defensively.