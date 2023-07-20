Arteta encouraged by Arsenal's five-goal US opener against Rooney's All-Stars

Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal side for their dominant 5-0 performance against the MLS All-Stars, with new signings Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber making their debuts for the club.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, along with two late strikes from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz, set Arteta's men on their way to a record breaking victory in an All-Stars match.

The Spaniard was nothing but positive about the way his players performed following an encouraging start to their preseason US tour.

"It was a great occasion, great atmosphere," Arteta said. "We had great moments in the game, and moments especially in the first half that weren't that great. But we're still very early in preseason.

"It was great to see some debuts with Jurrien [Timber], with Auston [Trusty] and with Declan [Rice] obviously. Really pleased with the result."

Despite a gutsy first half performance from Wayne Rooney's All-Stars, the Gunners found themselves 2-0 up at the interval, which became 3-0 two minutes after the break when Jorginho converted from the penalty spot. The two late goals from Martinelli and Havertz rounded off the comfortable victory, with All-Stars manager Rooney looking past the one-off result, instead focusing on the level of quality the opposition possessed.

"The result is what it is, and Arsenal showed the quality which they have," said Rooney. "I thought the All-Star lads were a little bit nervous and hesitant, especially the first half when we got into some areas and to get the shots off.

"I think you see a difference. Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe, but it [the match] was a bit stop-start.

"A disappointing result, but I think, most importantly, it's a good event for the fans and the fans in D.C. to come see some really good players in from the Premier League."

British record signing Declan Rice and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber both made their debuts for Arsenal as second-half substitutes, with both impressing on their first outings for the club. With the additions of Havertz, Timber and Rice, the Gunners are beginning to form some depth in their squad, something that was an apparent weakness for Arteta's side in the previous campaign, with their lack of depth leading to their demise in the Premier League title race.

The versatility of Timber caught the eye of Arteta, who was delighted with how the 22-year-old slotted seamlessly into the side, instantly impressing with his technical ability and tactical understanding.

"I think you've seen tonight. He's a really versatile player. We can use him in different positions within those positions. He gives you the capacity to invert and occupy different spaces.

"He's so comfortable on the ball in that phase. As well he's got that aggression in the duels and that dynamism which I really like. You saw with his first action, high press won the ball straight away, won the duel and was ready to go. He is going to be a really important player for us."