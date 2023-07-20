Breaking: Matildas superstar Sam Kerr out of World Cup showdown against Ireland

The Chelsea forward injured a calf in training. 
OUT: Australia's captain Sam Kerr, right, and head coach Tony Gustavsson attend a press conference at Stadium Australia this week. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 09:52
Examiner Sport

Australia will start their Women's World Cup campaign against Ireland on Thursday without their biggest threat. 

Matildas striker Sam Kerr is injured and will sit out the showdown with the Girls in Green in Sydney.

"Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training on MD-1," an official update reads. "Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas Medical Team to re-assess her following our second group stage match."

Kerr said: "Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve. 

"Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now."

More to follow

<p>TIGER QUEEN: Manager Vera Pauw, speaks to players including from left, Ciara Grant, Jamie Finn, Diane Caldwell and Lily Agg during a Republic of Ireland stadium familiarisation at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

'The is the crown of my career' - Vera Pauw's long road to Sydney showpiece 

