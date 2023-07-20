Breaking: Matildas superstar Sam Kerr out of World Cup showdown against Ireland

Australia will start their Women's World Cup campaign against Ireland on Thursday without their biggest threat.

Matildas striker Sam Kerr is injured and will sit out the showdown with the Girls in Green in Sydney.

Read More Pauw's tigers can't get afford to get gridlocked in the squeeze of Sydney "Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training on MD-1," an official update reads. "Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas Medical Team to re-assess her following our second group stage match." Kerr said: "Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve. "Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now." More to follow