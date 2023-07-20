Brosnan plans to stick, twist and stand firm against lethal Kerr

Ireland's goalkeeper is not alone in being beaten by the Australia captain but intends to be loud and proud amid the screams in Sydney 
Brosnan plans to stick, twist and stand firm against lethal Kerr

COURTING ACTION: Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan during a Republic of Ireland training session at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 00:05
John Fallon

Over long-haul flights and seemingly longer analysis sessions, Courtney Brosnan has slow-motioned the sight of Sam Kerr bearing down on her goal.

That’s not solely in the form of her trademark dashes in behind defences. The Chelsea goal machine just arrows in on goal regardless of situation. Tonight, she’s the gilded forward in the gold and green of Australia.

Stall to admire the striker’s playbook and there’s only one winner. Brosnan will be Ireland’s last line of defence; required to make that split-second decision to either stick or twist as the predator anticipates which deadly finish she’ll execute.

Statistics point one direction in the cauldron of the Sydney Olympic Stadium. Kerr has bagged 63 goals for the nation she captains in 120 caps; 86 in over three-and-a-half years and 110 appearances in Chelsea blue.

One of those flew past Brosnan in a 7-0 crushing the three-in-row champions administered on Everton in May. None when the countries met in Tallaght just shy of two years ago.

Kerr’s in blistering form but the Ireland goalkeeper has grown since that 3-2 Ireland win too. She went a full 12 months without conceding between Sweden’s equaliser in Gothenburg in April 2022 and the breakthrough which Denise O’Sullivan’s North Carolina Courage colleague Emily Fox fired past her in the colours of World champions USA.

How Brosnan’s mind reacts to what’s coming next when second guessing gazelle-like motions promises to be crucial.

“Sam has scored against me but I reckon she’s scored against everyone in the WSL,” says the stopper, concluding her sentence with a blast of New Jersey laughter. “No doubt she’s the best No 9 in the world. Her movement off the ball and to get spaces, peeling off the back shoulder. We’ll need tight marking in the box to try to shut down any threat.

“You watch the forward’s movement but you’re focussed on the ball and positioning, like coming for a cross or dropping on the line. Defending such a big part of the game for a goalkeeper. In the moment you’re not noticing but in general we know the quality she has.” 

Plus they know the air will be filled with Matildas’ chants. Brosnan’s familiar voice could get lost in the ether.

“We’ve played in front of big crowds and it’s about precise and picking your moments to communicate,” she said of the 75,000 fans turning up on the outskirts of Sydney. “I usually scream my head off so I might not get it across. Australia are quality and we’re the underdog and, if you’re the underdog, you have to step up. The competition might be stronger but we embrace that.

“This is the biggest game of our careers but we have to take it for what it is. We’re ready."

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Anfield Henderson and Mahrez latest to join the Saudi gold rush 
Republic of Ireland v Australia - Women's International Friendly Like Grealish and Rice, the loss of Mary Fowler may pain Ireland
Vera Pauw 19/7/2023 Pauw's tigers can't get afford to get gridlocked in the squeeze of Sydney 
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>DUTCH DELIGHT: Manchester United's Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the pre-season friendly match at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire</p>

'It was great' - Van de Beek back with a bang for United

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

IE Podcast Logo

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd