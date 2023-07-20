Brosnan plans to stick, twist and stand firm against lethal Kerr

Over long-haul flights and seemingly longer analysis sessions, Courtney Brosnan has slow-motioned the sight of Sam Kerr bearing down on her goal.

That’s not solely in the form of her trademark dashes in behind defences. The Chelsea goal machine just arrows in on goal regardless of situation. Tonight, she’s the gilded forward in the gold and green of Australia.

Stall to admire the striker’s playbook and there’s only one winner. Brosnan will be Ireland’s last line of defence; required to make that split-second decision to either stick or twist as the predator anticipates which deadly finish she’ll execute.

Statistics point one direction in the cauldron of the Sydney Olympic Stadium. Kerr has bagged 63 goals for the nation she captains in 120 caps; 86 in over three-and-a-half years and 110 appearances in Chelsea blue.

One of those flew past Brosnan in a 7-0 crushing the three-in-row champions administered on Everton in May. None when the countries met in Tallaght just shy of two years ago.

Kerr’s in blistering form but the Ireland goalkeeper has grown since that 3-2 Ireland win too. She went a full 12 months without conceding between Sweden’s equaliser in Gothenburg in April 2022 and the breakthrough which Denise O’Sullivan’s North Carolina Courage colleague Emily Fox fired past her in the colours of World champions USA.

How Brosnan’s mind reacts to what’s coming next when second guessing gazelle-like motions promises to be crucial.

“Sam has scored against me but I reckon she’s scored against everyone in the WSL,” says the stopper, concluding her sentence with a blast of New Jersey laughter. “No doubt she’s the best No 9 in the world. Her movement off the ball and to get spaces, peeling off the back shoulder. We’ll need tight marking in the box to try to shut down any threat.

“You watch the forward’s movement but you’re focussed on the ball and positioning, like coming for a cross or dropping on the line. Defending such a big part of the game for a goalkeeper. In the moment you’re not noticing but in general we know the quality she has.”

Plus they know the air will be filled with Matildas’ chants. Brosnan’s familiar voice could get lost in the ether.

“We’ve played in front of big crowds and it’s about precise and picking your moments to communicate,” she said of the 75,000 fans turning up on the outskirts of Sydney. “I usually scream my head off so I might not get it across. Australia are quality and we’re the underdog and, if you’re the underdog, you have to step up. The competition might be stronger but we embrace that.

“This is the biggest game of our careers but we have to take it for what it is. We’re ready."