Ireland v Australia: Three key battles in World Cup opener

Alanna Kennedy v Kyra Carusa:

Kennedy has been pinpointed, perhaps unfairly, as the gangly defender Ireland can expose but much will depend on whether Carusa can break the lines rather than merely act as a hold-up striker with her back to goal.

We’ve yet to see the American truly carry a threat in the box.

Hayley Raso v Katie McCabe:

Real Madrid’s recent recruit will hug the right touchline, preying on McCabe’s natural inclination to raid forward and leave the gate ajar.

Equally, the Ireland captain is at her most potent when allowed to roam from deep and smash goals like those in qualification against Sweden and Slovakia.

Sam Kerr v Louise Quinn:

Few Irish have cited their previous win but Quinn has no qualms about drawing on keeping Kerr scoreless during a Tallaght encountrer in which the defender was the unlikely matchwinner.

Quinn possesses the aerial strength to dominate in the air but the ground battle is a different ball game.