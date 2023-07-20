Ireland v Australia: Three key battles in World Cup opener

Whoever comes out on top in these battles may well win the game for their side.
Ireland v Australia: Three key battles in World Cup opener

KEY BATTLE: Katie McCabe during a Republic of Ireland stadium familiarisation at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 08:05
John Fallon, Sydney

Alanna Kennedy v Kyra Carusa:

Kennedy has been pinpointed, perhaps unfairly, as the gangly defender Ireland can expose but much will depend on whether Carusa can break the lines rather than merely act as a hold-up striker with her back to goal.

We’ve yet to see the American truly carry a threat in the box.

Hayley Raso v Katie McCabe:

Real Madrid’s recent recruit will hug the right touchline, preying on McCabe’s natural inclination to raid forward and leave the gate ajar.

Equally, the Ireland captain is at her most potent when allowed to roam from deep and smash goals like those in qualification against Sweden and Slovakia.

Sam Kerr v Louise Quinn:

Few Irish have cited their previous win but Quinn has no qualms about drawing on keeping Kerr scoreless during a Tallaght encountrer in which the defender was the unlikely matchwinner.

Quinn possesses the aerial strength to dominate in the air but the ground battle is a different ball game.

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Anfield Henderson and Mahrez latest to join the Saudi gold rush 
Republic of Ireland Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Brosnan plans to stick, twist and stand firm against lethal Kerr
Republic of Ireland v Australia - Women's International Friendly Like Grealish and Rice, the loss of Mary Fowler may pain Ireland
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>DUTCH DELIGHT: Manchester United's Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the pre-season friendly match at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire</p>

'It was great' - Van de Beek back with a bang for United

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

IE Podcast Logo

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd