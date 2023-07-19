Henderson and Mahrez latest to join the Saudi gold rush 

Jordan Henderson is set to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq after Liverpool agreed a fee in principle of £12m plus add-ons for their captain with the Saudi Pro League club.

The midfielder was omitted from Liverpool’s first friendly of pre-season on Wednesday against Karlsruher SC in Germany after a breakthrough in negotiations.

Henderson agreed a lucrative contract with Al-Ettifaq last week and could undergo a medical within days. The 33-year-old will sign a two-year contract with the option of a third, and his wages will soar from £200,000 a week to about £700,000 a week.

Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq, managed by the Anfield legend Gerrard, reached a compromise over the structure of the fee for a player who has two years on his contract.

Henderson was initially reluctant to relocate with his family to Saudi Arabia but Al-Ettifaq’s offer prompted a rethink. He also held talks over his first-team prospects with Jürgen Klopp before deciding in principle to end his 12-year stay on Merseyside. Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for £35m and £60m respectively and Klopp was in the market for another midfielder even before Saudi Arabian interest in Henderson and Fabinho disrupted his pre-season plans.

Liverpool remain in talks with Al-Ittihad over Fabinho’s exit. Al-Ittihad, unlike Al-Ettifaq, are one of the four Saudi Arabian clubs owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund. The Brazil international is expected to leave for about £40m. Two other Liverpool players, Luis Díaz and Thiago Alcântara, are attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League but the club is expected to resist any advances for the Colombia international.

The prospect of Henderson moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal has been condemned by Liverpool’s official LGBT+ fans group, Kop Outs. Henderson has been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community as Liverpool captain – being nominated as ‘Football Ally’ at the LGBT+ Awards in 2021 – and has written in his programme notes about standing “shoulder-to-shoulder” with anyone who feels excluded.

Henderson will be joined in the Gulf by Riyad Mahrez who is poised to leave Manchester City for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli after a £30m deal was agreed for the Algerian.

Mahrez was signed by City in summer 2018 for about £60m and has won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups there. He also also claimed the title at Leicester in 2016. The 32-year-old will follow Ilkay Gündogan out of City as Pep Guardiola embarks on a mini rebuild.

Manchester City have agreed a fee to buy Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. The defender is understood to have completed the first part of his medical on Wednesday and the deal is on the verge of being signed.

The Croatia international, a centre-half who can also play at left-back, agreed personal terms with City a month ago. The 21-year-old has a contract at Leipzig to 2027, strengthening the German club’s hand in negotiations and they have been have demanding at least €100m (£86.7m).

Gvardiol is poised to become City’s second summer signing after the midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who joined from Chelsea. Gvardiol, who came through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb and has been at Leipzig for two seasons, joins a long list of central defenders at City. Manuel Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Aké and John Stones play there, although Pep Guardiola has used centre-halves at full-back and Stones has also been deployed in midfield.

Wednesday’s transfer activity continued the manager’s squad adjustments after winning the treble. The midfielder Ilkay Gündogan left for Barcelona last month on a free and Mahrez’s impending departure removes another player who has been part of the club’s success over several seasons. He has won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups at City.

The former City defender Benjamin Mendy, who was released last month, has signed for the French top-division club Lorient five days after he was found not guilty of raping one woman and attempting to rape another.

Elsewhere Wolves have all but sealed a return for Ireland's Matt Doherty on a free, three years since sanctioning an almost £15m move to Tottenham. The 31-year-old full-back, who spent the second part of last season at Atlético Madrid, has agreed a three-year deal and will become Wolves’ first signing of note this window.

Doherty, who first joined Wolves from Bohemians in 2010, will undergo a medical on Wednesday. Wolves are seeking further additions and remain keen on the Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, despite having two bids rejected for the teenager. They are also in talks over a deal to sign Aaron Cresswell from West Ham, who are keen to replace the left-back by buying Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen.

Tottenham are poised to sign the England Under-19 international Ashley Phillips after triggering the £3m release clause in his contract at Blackburn. The 18-year-old centre-back signed a three-year contract with Blackburn last summer and won the Championship award for apprentice of the year last season, during which he made 14 appearances across all competitions.

