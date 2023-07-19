Ireland defender Aoife Mannion signs new deal at Manchester United

Republic of Ireland defender Aoife Mannion has signed a new contract with Manchester United, the Women's Super League outfit have announced
Ireland defender Aoife Mannion signs new deal at Manchester United

NEW DEAL: Ireland defender Aoife Mannion has signed a new contract with Manchester United, the Women's Super League outfit have announced. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 10:41
PA Sport

Republic of Ireland defender Aoife Mannion has signed a new contract with Manchester United, the Women's Super League outfit have announced.

The 27-year-old, who missed out on selection for this summer's World Cup following a knee injury, joined United in 2021 after leaving Manchester City and has made 28 appearances for Marc Skinner's side.

Mannion said on the club's official website: "I'm so delighted to be staying here at United.

"It was an easy choice for me and I'm really pleased to continue this journey and see where we can go over the next few seasons."

Skinner said: "Aoife is a key part of our squad on and off the field and consistently displays the values and leadership qualities required to play for Manchester United.

"We are delighted that Aoife will continue her career with us and this new contract is a testament to her hard work and commitment to the red shirt."

More in this section

SSE Airtricity League of Ireland 2023 Season Launch Grants ringfenced for grassroots rather than women's national league clubs
Republic of Ireland Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Denise O'Sullivan confirmed to start for Ireland after recovering from injury
Marcus Rashford file photo Marcus Rashford signs new five-year deal at Manchester United
<p>CONFIDENT: Australia's captain Sam Kerr, right, and head coach Tony Gustavsson attend a press conference at Stadium Australia in Sydney ahead of their opening World Cup match against Ireland on Thursday. Pic: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft</p>

Sam Kerr: Australia respect Ireland but it's about ourselves

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on Ireland's historic debut appearance at the Women's World Cup, to be held this year in Australia and New Zealand.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

THE GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOW LIVE

GAELIC FOOTBALL SHOWLIVE

Join Paul Rouse, Maurice Brosnan and James Horan, with guests on tour as the buildup hots up to the All-Ireland football final.

dalo headshot

Buy tickets now

KILLARNEY

The Events Centre, Great Southern Hotel on July 25 @ 7.30pm 

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd