Ireland defender Aoife Mannion signs new deal at Manchester United

Republic of Ireland defender Aoife Mannion has signed a new contract with Manchester United, the Women's Super League outfit have announced.
The 27-year-old, who missed out on selection for this summer's World Cup following a knee injury, joined United in 2021 after leaving Manchester City and has made 28 appearances for Marc Skinner's side.
Mannion said on the club's official website: "I'm so delighted to be staying here at United.
"It was an easy choice for me and I'm really pleased to continue this journey and see where we can go over the next few seasons."
Skinner said: "Aoife is a key part of our squad on and off the field and consistently displays the values and leadership qualities required to play for Manchester United.
"We are delighted that Aoife will continue her career with us and this new contract is a testament to her hard work and commitment to the red shirt."