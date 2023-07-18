Jonny Evans signs short-term deal with Manchester United

Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with Manchester United which will enable him to take part in the club's upcoming pre-season games in Edinburgh and San Diego.
The former United defender had been training with the Under-21s whilst considering his options, following his departure from Leicester City at the end of last season.
As part of the Academy training programme, he has also taken part in a number of first-team sessions and impressed manager Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff.
Evans, who has been capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, will travel to Edinburgh as part of the group to face Lyon on Wednesday and he will then join up with the Academy group that will travel to San Diego, while the first-team squad are in New York.
The centre-back played 198 games for the first team before departing the club in 2015, having won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, three Premier League titles and two League Cups.