Manchester United agree deal with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has been top of Erik ten Hag’s wish list this summer as United replace long-serving David De Gea.
WHAT'S HIS NAME?: Onana is set to join Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 14:41
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Washington DC

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to join Manchester United after a deal was struck with both player and club, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has been top of Erik ten Hag’s wish list this summer as United replace long-serving David De Gea.

United have now reached an agreement with Serie A side Inter to sign Onana for an initial 51m euros (£43.8m) with a potential further 4m euros (£3.4m) in add-ons.

Personal terms are also understood to have been agreed with the goalkeeper, who is set to sign a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

Onana played in last season's Champions League final for Inter
Onana played in last season’s Champions League final for Inter (Martin Rickett/PA)

A medical is imminent but it remains to be seen whether the respective paperwork will be completed in time for Onana to be on Wednesday’s flight to the United States for their pre-season tour.

The Cameroon international will become United’s second signing of the summer after bringing in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount earlier in the month for an initial £55m.

The goalkeeper should slot seamlessly into Ten Hag’s system thanks to his ability and confidence on the ball, which he used to great effect at Inter and prior to that under the Dutchman at Ajax.

A new goalkeeper had not initially been a key priority for the United boss this summer, but towards the end of the campaign it was decided to pursue a new number one.

Onana is now set to succeed De Gea after his recent departure on a free transfer, while speculation continues over the future of Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton.

