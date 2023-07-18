Key duo missing as Shamrock Rovers look to turn tie around

Shamrock Rovers will be without two keys players as they look to overturn a one goal deficit when they take on Icelandic champions Breidablik. Both Neil Farrugia and Jack Byrne will miss the game as the Hoops look to overcome history if they are to progress to the second round of the Champions League qualifiers. The club have played 47 knockout ties in Europe but have never won a tie having lost one of the legs.

The Hoops had hoped Farrugia would be fit but he has had another injury set back while Byrne will miss the match due to a knee injury he picked up in the first leg in Tallaght Stadium.

Hoops head coach Stephen Bradley is disappointed the duo are unavailable saying Farrugia’s loss was “a big blow” but he was keen to point out when speaking pitchside in the Kipavogsvolllur Stadium that his side managed in the middle of last season without Byrne.

Rovers won at home against Hibernians (3-0) and away to Shkupi (2-1) without the Ireland international.

“We played a large part of last season domestically and in Europe when Jack was missing so that isn't anything new to the group.”

It would be a real setback for Rovers if they were to exit the Champions League qualifiers in Iceland but Bradley believes his side can win the tie.

“This is the level we play at. This is where we aspire to be in the last few years, being a team that plays at a really high level domestically and in Europe every year.

“There is pressure from outside and that is fine but we take that as being an acknowledgement of what we have done in the last few years. We enjoy playing with that expectation. We don't want to hide away from that. We don't want to be a team that shies away from saying we want to do well both in Europe and domestically.”

Breidablik’s manager Óskar Porvaldsson spoke about his team not sitting back on their 1-0 first leg lead and was quick to highlight the threat that the Hoops bring to the second leg.

“We cannot go and only defend our lead,” said Porvaldsson on the eve of the game. “We need to attack, like we attacked in Dublin.”

The Breidablik captain Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson noted the Hoops are “a good team who are quick and keep the ball on the ground” and is very much aware how big a match for the Icelandic champions. “It is the biggest European game this club has taken part in because with the champions path if you go through this first round you have three more ties.”

The winners will have another three ties in Europe at a minimum and will face Copenhagen in the second qualifying round. The defeated side will drop into the Europa Conference League qualifiers to play the loser of Wednesday’s KI Klaksvik v Ferencvaros tie – the first leg finished scoreless in Faroe Islands.