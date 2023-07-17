FAI appoint Shane Robinson as assistant Director of Football

The Football Association of Ireland have announced the appointment of Shane Robinson as Assistant Director of Football.

Robinson joins the Association from Shamrock Rovers where he has held the role of Academy Director since 2014 and helped establish the club’s academy as a leading player development centre in the country.

He also has experience coaching in Europe having started his coaching journey while playing with FC Haka in Finland in 2011. There he worked across their youth set-up before returning to Ireland to continue his playing career.

With more than 500 League of Ireland appearances, Robinson joins the FAI with huge knowledge of the domestic game and will assist on the FAI Football Pathways Plan working with EA SPORTS League of Ireland Academies and grassroots academies across the country.

Qualified with the UEFA A Licence and UEFA Elite Youth Licence his role will see him lead our underage international player development programme across the men’s and women’s pathway from Under-15s to Under-19s. He will also have responsibility for the talent and recruitment of players.

“I’m delighted to join the Football Association of Ireland and look forward to starting in my role. Everyone knows my passion for developing young talent in Ireland through my work at Shamrock Rovers," said Robinson.

"Now I have an opportunity to showcase this throughout Ireland working with all of our academies and on the international stage. It’s an exciting challenge and one that I’m relishing.”

Marc Canham, FAI Director of Football added: “We’re excited to have Shane join us at the Football Association of Ireland and have been impressed by the work he has accomplished with Shamrock Rovers.

"He has a great deal of knowledge and passion around the development of football in Ireland and those qualities can only benefit the game both domestically and at international level.

“He has a lot of ideas with a view to impact the development of football across Ireland, and the system as a whole, and we look forward to working with him.”

A statement released by Shamrock Rovers concluded: "A final legacy from his time at the club, working alongside club officials, is the pioneering Ashfield Education programme which has already enabled the likes of Gavin Bazunu complete second level education whilst becoming a professional footballer, this now constitutes the only full-time football environment with TY, 5th and 6th year in the country.

"From a starting point with 5 player/students, we now have 28 boys and girls in full-time football/education in 2023 with plans to grow further in 2024 & 2025. Shane Robinson departs Shamrock Rovers having overseen the development of a top-class academy in his role as Academy Director.

"We take this opportunity to wish him all the very best as he prepares for his new role as Assistant Director of Football with the Football Association of Ireland and to thank him for the excellent work that he has done at the SRFC Academy since his appointment nine years ago.