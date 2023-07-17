Ange Postecoglou meets with Harry Kane as Bayern interest in striker grows

“Nothing earth-shattering as people are seeking. Just a good chat, introduced myself, spoke about the club and where we can improve.”
Ange Postecoglou meets with Harry Kane as Bayern interest in striker grows

IN DEMAND: Harry Kane is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich (John Walton/PA)

Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 09:59
PA Sport Staff

New Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has admitted last week’s meeting with Harry Kane was “nothing earth-shattering” but still a good chat amid Bayern Munich’s growing efforts to lure the forward to Germany.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his deal with Spurs and speculation over his future has heightened in recent weeks.

The England captain returned to training on Wednesday and held a meeting with Postecoglou, but the Australian has played down its significance.

Postecoglou told reporters at a press conference, via football.london, from the WACA Ground in Perth: “I had a good chat with Harry.

“Nothing earth-shattering as people are seeking. Just a good chat, introduced myself, spoke about the club and where we can improve.”

Bayern appeared to up the ante regarding Kane at the weekend with the club’s honorary president Uli Hoeness claiming an agreement over personal terms had been reached with the Spurs forward.

“Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands – and if he keeps to his word then we’ll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle,” Hoeness told German TV channel Sport1.

“Kane wants to play internationally and luckily for us Tottenham will not be active internationally next year.

“He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe.

“Up to now, the father and the brother have always stood by what they promised. If it stays that way, that’s OK.”

Kane was spotted interacting with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy upon arriving in Australia this weekend for the club’s tour of Perth, Bangkok and Singapore.

Ange Postecoglou is Tottenham's new head coach
Ange Postecoglou is Tottenham’s new head coach (Lucy North/PA)

While Bayern continue to push to secure the services of the England captain and have reportedly lodged two bids for the forward, Spurs’ stance remains the same, they have no intention of selling Kane.

Spurs’ record goalscorer has also been offered a new contract that is a significant increase on his current £200,000-a-week terms, the PA news agency understands.

Kane is yet to make a decision on the new deal but Tottenham and chairman Levy continue to stand firm on their desire to keep the striker.

Bayern honorary president Hoeness added: “Levy is clever, he doesn’t name a number. First we have to get him to name a number.

“Of course he plays for time. I think he’s a savvy, super professional, I appreciate him a lot – but I don’t think there are people on the other side who have been doing it since yesterday.”

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Women Media Day - O'Reilly Hall - Thursday 29th June It will be surreal – Chloe Mustaki cannot believe she will play at a World Cup
Republic of Ireland Women Media Day - O'Reilly Hall - Thursday 29th June Republic of Ireland ready to bounce back after dramatic World Cup warm-up clash
Matt Healy signs for Royal Francs Borains in Belgium Matt Healy signs for Royal Francs Borains in Belgium
TottenhamPlace: UK
<p>BOOT OFF: Denise O'Sullivan takes a walk near the team Emporium Hotel, Brisbane, Australia on Monday</p>

High hopes Denise O'Sullivan will be fit to face Australia

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd