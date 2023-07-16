Matt Healy signs for Royal Francs Borains in Belgium

The 21-year-old's loan deal with Cork City expired at the end of June.
Sun, 16 Jul, 2023 - 21:17
Andrew Horgan

Matt Healy has officially signed for Royal Francs Borains, the Belgian club have announced.

The 21-year-old has been in talks with a number of clubs following the conclusion of his loan deal with Cork City at the end of June.

That was the second of two loan spells for Healy on Leeside as he helped the club secure the League of Ireland First Division title and promotion back to the Premier Division last season.

City had been hoping to tie him down to a permanent deal this summer following his release from his parent club Ipswich Town back at the end of May.

But Healy has now opted to make the switch to Belgium with his new club confirming the signing on their official website saying: "Matthew Healy (21) arrives from Ipswich Town (League One). The midfielder was twice loaned to Cork City, with whom he played 42 games in D2 and Irish D1.

"This box-to-box of Irish origin was born in Boston. He is an intelligent, physical and enduring player who wants to win in the Challenger Pro League."

