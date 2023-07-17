Ciara Grant: Everyone who spent time on the journey is so proud of these brilliant women

Until recently, people would ask if I’d like to be playing football these days, now so much has improved for female players, and I’d tell them ‘not really’. I had my time, I enjoyed my career and wouldn’t change anything. But when I see the Ireland girls out there at the World Cup, I can admit I’d dearly love to be 10 years younger. Ok, maybe 15.

I must admit I don’t get much time to watch football these days. Two young kids, who appear to own the television, dictate that. But whenever I do, I’m so impressed with the level. In our time, you would regularly hear people say, ‘I can’t watch women’s football, the standard is this or that’. There are no excuses now. These women are brilliant.

Living in Barry in Wales, I don’t get to watch many of the Ireland matches. So I’ll be intrigued over the next few weeks, especially watching the girls who I played with, to see how they’ve developed over the years. Megan Campbell, Louise Quinn, Denise O'Sullivan and Áine O’Gorman had come into the Ireland squad before I finished. They were babies then, but you could already detect the spirit and determination in those girls. Diane Caldwell and Niamh Fahey were already stalwarts. I played with Niamh at Arsenal too as well as Ruesha Littlejohn. And Grace Moloney at Reading. Great people. That’s what gives me confidence we’ll do well, that there is such a volume of experience and resilience in the squad.

TWO CENTURIONS: Ciara Grant and Louise Quinn at an Arsenal reunion.

I’m thrilled they’ve achieved what we longed for during the 17 years I played for Ireland, and so many women before me strived for. We had our what-ifs and hard-luck stories. I’ve forgotten so many of them, but the European Championship campaign of 2009 lingers, when Noel King was manager. That playoff with Iceland, drawing 1-1 in Dublin, then arriving in Reykjavik to a pitch frozen sold, like concrete. In a game that should never have been played, we skated to a 4-1 defeat which was bitterly disappointing. That was the closest we came to a tournament finals.

The game has changed so much for the better. But I still consider myself among the lucky ones. Life as a semi-pro started for me when I attended an FAI FÁS course in Leixlip in 1998. I was playing for St Pat’s ladies in Dublin, having moved up from Waterford where I played for Benfica. We played in a five-a-side tournament over in Mayo, in Westport, and Arsenal sent a team every year. Their manager Vic Akers liked the look of a couple of us and asked if we would be interested in travelling over. Myself and Carol Conlon went over on the boat and started a nice little Irish enclave in north London, a bit like the men a couple of decades earlier.

Yvonne Tracy, Emma Byrne and Gráinne Kierans soon joined us. I think Caroline Thorpe and Susan Heapes were next. Then Niamh Fahey and now Katie McCabe is keeping a bit of north London green.

It was so different then. The Women’s Super League is awash with money now. There are big-money transfers. Players are making a good living. It’s fantastic to see. For the 16 years I played for Arsenal, I worked full-time for the club as well. My boss was very good to me because she played as well. But sometimes, you might have a Champions League game in the nightime and I’d go into work in the morning for a few hours, go home for a bit of rest and some food and then play the match.

But we had most of what the Irish girls have now. Great training facilities, physios, food. We were looked after properly. Not much money, but a few quid for every game. Then we’d go back to play for Ireland and it was chalk and cheese. Bumpy training pitches. You might get a roll for lunch. The staff around the team did everything they could for us, but there was no money. I loved to see the photos of the girls travelling to Australia business class. I remember so many flights with our legs pulled up to our chests.

TRAILBLAZER: Ciara Grant was a fixture for Ireland for many years. Picture: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Looking back, we never really complained. We were going away with Ireland, proud to put on the shirt. We didn’t really think about the stuff we didn’t have. We might come back from a camp and have to wash our tracksuits to give them to the U19s, or vice versa. But I certainly don’t begrudge anyone what they have now. The women’s game is heading in the right direction and that’s great. These girls mightn’t have to do a day in the office or the laundry before playing, but I know they work hard and do everything they can to be at their best to play for club and country. And I’m proud of the girls who did complain, who demanded standards were raised. Again it gives me great confidence in them for the tough task ahead.

Katie McCabe is a player I’d love to have been on the same pitch as. She has everything you want. A good leader, she scores goals, she’s super fit, and she’s a fighter, a battler. She’s tough as nails. Hopefully, Denise is fit, another fantastic player.

I’m sure we can have a great campaign. Nobody over here is talking much about us, but I believe we have every chance of getting out of that group.

We could face England next, if that happens. We’d have relished that one, back when Ireland v England five-a-sides were a regular occurrence in north London. Maybe I’d like to be 20 years younger, to be on the safe side.

I'd like to wish Vera, the staff and the team all the best for the tournament. The nation will be watching, including all of us who spent any time on this journey. We are so proud of you.

- Ciara Grant played 105 times for Ireland. She won nine Premier League titles and a Champions League with Arsenal