Coughlan's buzzer-beater secures All-Ireland glory for New York 

New York 0-13 Kilkenny 1-9

Back in New York, they'd probably call Brian Coughlan's late, late winner a buzzer-beater.

Stoppage time was almost up when the powerful attacker took a pot shot at glory and wheeled away in celebration as the ball split the posts at the Hill 16 End.

A year after netting in New York's All-Ireland junior final defeat to Kilkenny, the Rockland man secured both revenge and a place in the history books for Johnny McGeeney's side.

To add to New York's achievement, they won with an entirely homegrown group. Coughlan, for example, is the son of an Offaly father who emigrated to the US while his mother is a New York woman.

"There was one lad on the team who had never even set foot in Ireland before," explained New York selector and Kerry native Kevin Moriarty. "So in his first trip to Ireland, he is after winning an All-Ireland medal. You can't beat that."

It was a memorable feat for sure for a New York side that capped a thrilling few days in the capital with silverware success. On Friday night, they beat Warwickshire by 1-7 to 0-7 at Abbotstown.

Kilkenny overcame London by 1-13 to 0-15 in the other semi-final and appeared a little more fatigued as a result of that intensive encounter less than 48 hours earlier.

"We had a tough game on Friday night that went the whole way, 65 or 66 minutes in the wet and it was tough going, against the wind," said Kilkenny manager Christy Walsh, another Kerryman. "That's what we were afraid of, that it would take too much out of us and I suppose that's how it worked out."

Moriarty wasn't entirely won over by that argument.

"Kilkenny are big and strong, they are well able to come out two days afterwards," claimed Moriarty.

Either way, Kilkenny had the game in the palm of their hand with a two-point lead after dominating much of the second-half and only four minutes of normal time remaining.

From that position of authority, they were outscored by 0-4 to 0-1 in the closing stages with Shay McElligot's scores for New York twice tying up the game before Coughlan capitalised on a quickly taken free to pop over the winner in the 63rd minute.

After last year's nine-point final defeat to Kilkenny, a game in which Coughlan netted, it amounted to sweet revenge.

WHAT A FEELING! New York players Colm Shalvey, left, and Ryan Corrigan celebrate with the cup. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"We know that the backbone of this team has always been about never giving up," said Moriarty. "Johnny McGeeney has been instilling that in the lads since last November, the juniors and seniors. That is what they do, they never stop. They go from when the ball is thrown in and don't let up. You had lads sitting down there afterwards with exhaustion."

It was the second instalment of the new look junior championship which has been distilled right down to be a celebration of overseas football. Kilkenny are the only Irish team that takes part, along with New York and the two All-Ireland finalists, which have been Warwickshire and London for the past two years.

Next year, there is some talk of adding a second team from the US.

All concerned took it deadly serious with Kilkenny fielding 10 of the players that lined out in last year's final win. Former hurling stars Paul Murphy and Ciaran Wallace, who lined out last year, were notable absentees this time.

New York had eight starters from the 2022 final and CJ Molloy, the former Donegal player, was among their new recruits.

Based back in Ireland now, the New York native and Ardara clubman, nephew of 1992 Donegal hero Anthony Molloy, opened the scoring for New York.

McElligot was among New York's best players on the weekend and added back-to-back points in the second quarter to help them lead by 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time.

McElligot's third point after the restart left New York five points clear before Kilkenny suddenly wrestled back the momentum, firing 1-3 without response including a well-taken 44th-minute goal from Mick Kenny.

Kenny blasted 1-4 in last year's final and looked set be on the winning team again as substitute Ciaran Quilty and James Carroll added further points to leave Kilkenny 1-8 to 0-9 clear approaching full-time.

A combination of fatigue, wasteful play - Kilkenny struck 12 wides overall - and New York's excellence late on all added up to a strong finish from McGeeney's men though and a landmark win for the underdogs.

Scorers for New York: S McElligot (0-6, 4 frees); C Mathers (0-3); T Shalvey, CJ Molloy (1 free), E Loughran, B Coughlan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: M Kenny (1-2, 2 frees); J Carroll (0-3, 1 free); M Malone, C Hennessy, C Quilty, R Monks (0-1 each).

New York: R Corrigan; D Curran, P Cronin, P Mathers; C Shalvey, K Rafferty, M Boyle; C Mathers, G Kennedy; D Corridan, B Coughlan, T Shalvey; S Slattery, CJ Molloy, S McElligot.

Subs: C Mulvihill for Molloy & E Loughran for T Shalvey (39); K Walsh for Slattery (46); I Kavanagh for C Shalvey (49); A Lawler for Walsh (61).

Kilkenny: C Farnan; S Kelly, N Sherry, J Darmody; K Blanchfield, T Kenny, G Malone; T Aylward, J Culleton; C Hennessy, J Holohan, M Kenny; J Carroll, I Duggan, M Malone.

Subs: J Fennelly for Darmody & C Quilty for Aylward (h/t); R Monks for Duggan (36); A Mansfield for Kenny (44); M Hender for Culleton (57).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).